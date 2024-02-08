AYALALAND Logistics Holdings Corp. Doubles Cold Storage Capacity with New Facilities

In a significant leap towards fortifying the cold chain sector in the Philippines, AYALALAND Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) is on the cusp of completing two new cold storage facilities in Batangas and Pampanga. The facilities, christened ALogis Artico Santo Tomas and ALogis Artico Mabalacat, are slated for completion in the first half of this year, a move that will effectively double ALLHC's current cold storage capacity to 20,000 pallet positions.

A Logistical Leap Forward

These state-of-the-art facilities are designed to cater specifically to the demands of Southern and Central Luzon, setting them apart from the three previously acquired plants in Laguna and Cebu. Robert Lao, the president and CEO of ALLHC, underscored the crucial role these facilities will play in addressing food safety and security concerns in the region. He emphasized that the expansion is not just about increasing capacity, but also about enhancing the quality and reliability of the cold chain infrastructure.

The ALogis Artico Mabalacat, nestled in the Pampanga Technopark, is set to feature 5,000 pallet positions and 19 cold rooms, with completion targeted by the second quarter. Meanwhile, the ALogis Santo Tomas facility in Batangas, powered by renewable energy, will also offer 5,000 pallet positions and 16 cold rooms, with a completion date set for no later than March.

A Cold Chain Revolution

These facilities will have cold rooms with temperatures ranging from 10 degrees Celsius to -25 degrees Celsius, ensuring the safe storage and transportation of a wide range of temperature-sensitive goods. This is a significant step forward in the Philippines' efforts to modernize its supply chain logistics and meet the growing demand for cold storage facilities.

The announcement of these new facilities has been met with enthusiasm, not just within the logistics industry, but also in the stock market. On the day of the announcement, ALLHC's shares saw a marked increase, reflecting investor confidence in the company's expansion plans.

The Road Ahead

But ALLHC is not stopping at Batangas and Pampanga. The company has announced plans to construct an additional facility in Luzon and two more in the Visayas and Mindanao within the same year. This ambitious expansion plan is a testament to ALLHC's commitment to driving growth in the Philippines' cold chain sector and advancing its supply chain logistics.

As the Philippines continues to navigate the complexities of the global supply chain, the role of cold storage facilities in ensuring food safety and security becomes increasingly critical. With the completion of these new facilities, ALLHC is not just expanding its capacity; it is setting a new standard for cold chain logistics in the Philippines. And that is a story worth telling.

Today's news is more than just a logistical leap forward; it's a harbinger of a cold chain revolution in the Philippines. As ALLHC doubles down on its commitment to the cold chain sector, it's not just the company's capacity that's growing; it's the potential for a safer, more secure food supply for millions of Filipinos.

And that's a story that resonates, not just in the Philippines, but across the globe. In a world where food safety and security are increasingly pressing concerns, the tale of ALLHC's expansion is a reminder of the power of innovation, the importance of investment, and the potential for positive change.