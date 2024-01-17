AWG Brands Broadens Yogurt Offering with New Flavors and Styles

Associated Wholesale Grocers' (AWG) proprietary label, AWG Brands, has broadened its yogurt range, introducing a diverse assortment of flavors and styles for its member retailers. This move is aimed at providing customers with a wider variety of choices. The expanded offering comprises eight 32-ounce Best Choice yogurts, available in both traditional and Greek styles, catering to different preferences and dietary needs.

Debut of Yogurt in Premium Brand

For the first time, AWG Brands has incorporated yogurt into its premium tier, the Best Choice Superior Selections label. This introduction includes two Greek indulgent yogurts, enriching the brand's high-end offering. At the same time, AWG Brands has assured the continued availability of the popular Best Choice 6-ounce single-serve yogurts, which constitute a significant share of yogurt sales. These single-serve yogurts are offered in 13 different flavors, in both light and original varieties.

Strategic Insights and Data Analytics Drive Development

The development of these new yogurt products was underpinned by insights from strategic supplier partners and analytics derived from AWG's Partner Gateway (APG). The data analytics revealed that AWG's member retailers are outpacing competitors in yogurt sales. Tye Anthony, AWG's Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, emphasized the team's contributions in bolstering the dairy department's performance for retailers.

Targeting Emerging Trends and Children's Market

AWG Brands has also directed its focus towards the children's yogurt market, launching squeezable yogurt tubes. This product category has witnessed a significant surge in popularity. Two multi-flavor yogurt tube boxes are now available under the Best Choice brand. According to Brady Manning, AWG's category director, the new yogurt assortment is designed to align with consumer trends favoring convenience and indulgence. All new products feature redesigned labels intended to attract customer attention both in physical stores and online platforms.