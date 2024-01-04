Australia’s Fruit and Vegetable Market: Weather Impacts Pricing and Availability

Weather is an unpredictable player in the world of agriculture, and recent conditions have had a significant influence on the prices and availability of fruits and vegetables in Australia. Rain, in particular, has been responsible for a surge in the cost of green vegetables, while summer stone fruits are basking in their seasonal peak, maintaining reasonable pricing.

Stone Fruits and More

Nectarines and peaches are an enticing choice, selling between $3.90 and $4.50 per kilo, and price drops are expected in the near future. Other stone fruits like plums and apricots are also readily available, though the apricot season is saying its goodbyes. Tasmanian cherries, lauded for their high quality, command a slightly higher price due to their origin.

Mangoes, Melons, and Berries

Mangoes, especially the Kensington Prides, are making a comeback in terms of availability and affordability, pricing at about $2.50 to $3 each. Bananas continue to be a reliable summer fruit choice, priced between $3 and $4 a kilo. Berries and melons are offering remarkable value, with watermelons and rock melons notably sweet this season. Avocados are in their prime and come with a very affordable price tag, ranging from $1 to $2 each.

Green Vegetables and Alternatives

In stark contrast, salad greens and other green vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower have been battered by adverse weather, leading to a dip in supply and climb in prices. Cos lettuce is becoming a rarity, and iceberg lettuce may follow the upward price trend if weather conditions worsen. Green beans and snow peas have also seen a price spike, while alternative staples such as cabbage are also on the pricier side. However, ingredients for a Greek salad such as cucumbers, capsicums, and tomatoes are still a great value. Large zucchinis are recommended as an economical and versatile option for family meals.

Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits, on the other hand, are in short supply, with lemons being on the expensive side and navel oranges being imported. This makes Valencia oranges a better local choice. The Port Augusta facility in South Australia, which has doubled its production of sterile Queensland fruit flies to 40 million a week, serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to protect the horticulture industry from fruit fly, and the importance of abiding by fruit fly restrictions in the Riverland region.