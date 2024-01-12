en English
Food

Australian Chef Recommends Santa Monica’s Vibrant Food Scene

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:04 am EST
Australian Chef Recommends Santa Monica's Vibrant Food Scene

In the heart of California, west of downtown Los Angeles, the coastal city of Santa Monica has emerged as an epicenter of culinary innovation, attracting food enthusiasts from around the globe. Among those captivated by the city’s gastronomic offerings is Australian chef, Guy Turland, who now considers Santa Monica his second home, drawn by its uncanny resemblance to Bondi, his hometown in Australia, and its acclaimed food scene.

The Allure of Santa Monica

The city’s appeal, according to Turland, lies in its relaxed beach vibes and top-notch produce, a reflection of the city’s health-conscious atmosphere and beach-centric lifestyle. From vibrant farmers’ markets brimming with fresh produce to high-quality dining establishments, Santa Monica’s food scene is as diverse as it is vibrant.

Recommended Culinary Destinations

When asked about his favorite dining spots, Turland was quick to recommend a visit to Cassia, a Southeast Asian restaurant known for its innovative cuisine. For wine enthusiasts, Esters Wine Bar offers an array of Californian wines and meals inspired by the local farmers’ market.

In search of a casual atmosphere for sunset drinks? Turland suggests Elephante, a popular local spot. For health-conscious diners, True Food Kitchen offers wholesome meals perfect for refueling after a swim or run.

From Casual Bites to Fine Dining

For those with a taste for burgers, Turland recommends HiHo, known for its carefully sourced ingredients. Sugarfish, on the other hand, delivers fresh sushi daily and is a must-visit for sushi lovers. Huckleberry takes the crown for breakfast or brunch, with their pancakes being a crowd favorite. Pizza aficionados should not miss out on Milo & Olive, where the pork belly sausage and kale pizza is a standout.

And let’s not forget Bay Cities Italian Deli, famous for its mouthwatering sandwiches. The culinary experience in Santa Monica is as diverse as it is delectable, offering food that perfectly complements the city’s laid-back, beachy lifestyle.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

