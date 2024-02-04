Australian Berry Growers Launch Nationwide Campaign to Boost Consumption

In a vibrant display of unity, berry growers across Australia have pooled their resources to launch a comprehensive promotional campaign designed to ignite a nationwide increase in berry consumption. This collaborative endeavor, coordinated by Hort Innovation and supported by Berries Australia, encompasses the marketing of blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries under the unified banner of 'berry basket'.

The Objective

The campaign's objective is to stimulate the Australian public's well-known affection for berries, encouraging them to purchase all types of berries, both individually and collectively. Brett Fifield, the Chief Executive Officer of Hort Innovation, elaborated that the campaign's design aims to amplify the visibility of local growers' produce. Interestingly, those who purchase all four types of berries account for almost half of the total category spend, providing a substantial leverage point in consumer spending habits.

The Strategy

The promotional strategy is multi-faceted, employing the power of social media, influencers, and a 30-second commercial to emphasize the health benefits and taste appeal of berries. The goal is to propel berries to the top of consumers' shopping lists. The campaign will also feature video content, out-of-home advertising, and online retail activation to maintain consumer awareness and interest throughout the year.

A United Front

Rachel Mackenzie, the Executive Director of Berries Australia, articulated that this unified marketing approach is both pragmatic and impactful. Echoing successful strategies witnessed in international markets, this approach circumvents the potential pitfall of single berry marketing campaigns cannibalizing the sales of other berries. Moreover, the campaign has been designed with flexibility in mind, enabling adaptability to accommodate the peak supply times for each type of berry.

Recent consumer data underscores the deep-rooted popularity of berries among Australians. A significant majority of shoppers express a keen interest in berries, recognizing their health benefits, ease of consumption, delicious taste, and vibrant colors. This campaign is poised to capitalize on this affection, aiming to further entrench berries as a staple in the Australian diet.