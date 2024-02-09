Austin Food Scene Sizzles with New Openings and Events

New Openings and Events Heat Up the Culinary Scene in Austin

Austin's vibrant food scene is sizzling with fresh openings and events, showcasing the city's gastronomic flair. Love&Cookies, a beloved local bakery, is expanding its footprint with a new location on South Lamar Boulevard.

Love&Cookies Brings Sweet Treats to South Lamar

Love&Cookies, known for its delectable cookies, brownies, and cinnamon rolls, is gearing up to open its doors in late March on South Lamar Boulevard. With a commitment to quality ingredients, the bakery will offer classic and rotating cookie flavors, deep-dish cookie cakes, and a coffee bar. The new location will also feature an ice cream counter, making it the perfect destination for indulgence.

The anticipation is palpable as Austinites look forward to savoring the warm, inviting atmosphere that Love&Cookies is famous for. The bakery's expansion reflects Austin's growing appetite for unique culinary experiences.

Foodie Holidays and Exciting Collaborations

Austin is also buzzing with excitement for upcoming foodie holidays like Valentine's Day, the Lunar New Year, and the Super Bowl. Deandre Moore, a Longhorns player, is launching his Jive Turkey food truck, designed by his mother, at the new Victory Lap bar.

In a heartwarming collaboration, Wax Myrtle's may be closing, but its sister hotels are introducing a new Mexican-themed spot called Arriba Abajo. Meanwhile, Dirty Martin's Place, an iconic hamburger joint, will remain intact despite initial plans for demolition due to the new light rail project.

Culinary Innovations and Upcoming Events

Chef Philip Speer of Comedor has crafted a new menu for the Lounge at Hotel Saint Cecilia, promising a delightful fusion of flavors. Chef Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel is offering her Grandfather Aiello's red sauce at a pop-up at Birdie's, providing a taste of tradition.

Beef Loving Texans is hosting a "smoke lab" to teach meat smoking techniques, while Aaron Franklin's restaurant is celebrating Mardi Gras with special menu items. The Sound Wine Fest and the Umlauf Garden Party are on the horizon, promising good food, wine, and entertainment.

As Austin's culinary scene continues to evolve, the city's foodies can look forward to a smorgasbord of new experiences, flavors, and events. From the cozy confines of Love&Cookies on South Lamar to the bustling food trucks and innovative menus, Austin's food scene is a testament to the city's vibrant spirit and diverse tastes.