Athlete Files Lawsuit Against Panera Bread, Alleging 'Charged Lemonade' Caused Cardiac Injuries

Lauren Skerritt, a 28-year-old athlete from Rhode Island, has filed a lawsuit against Panera Bread, a popular American bakery and café chain, claiming that the company's 'Charged Lemonade' is responsible for her suffering long-term heart problems. Skerritt alleges that after consuming two and a half servings of the caffeinated beverage on April 8 at a Panera outlet in Greenville, Rhode Island, she experienced heart palpitations, dizziness, and was hospitalized. The fallout from this incident has been severe, with Skerritt being diagnosed with early onset atrial fibrillation, a heart condition characterized by irregular and often rapid heart rate.

Impact of the Incident on Skerritt's Life

Prior to this episode, Skerritt, an occupational therapist, was actively involved in sports such as soccer and obstacle course races. However, the incident has dramatically altered her life. She now suffers from recurring episodes of rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, brain fog, and weakness. She is no longer able to engage in her previous work, social activities, or exercise routines. She also requires daily medication to manage her heart rate and rhythm, significantly impacting her quality of life.

A Toxic Super Energy Drink?

Elizabeth Crawford, attorney from the law firm Kline and Specter, PC, representing Skerritt, has described Panera's Charged Lemonade as a 'toxic super energy drink'. The lawsuit alleges that the caffeine content in the beverage is excessive, causing detrimental health effects. Crawford has also revealed that she is representing the families of two other individuals who lost their lives after consuming the Charged Lemonades.

Panera's Response and Future Implications

Panera Bread has yet to officially respond to Skerritt's complaint. However, in the past, following the death of Sarah Katz, another individual who had a heart condition and died after consuming the same beverage, Panera expressed grief and pledged to thoroughly investigate the incident. The company has also stated its commitment to ingredient transparency. This lawsuit, coupled with the previous wrongful death suits, is likely to raise questions about the safety of highly caffeinated beverages sold by food chains, and whether stricter regulations are required to prevent further incidents.