Atalanta Corporation Acquires Specialty Food Importer J.A. Kirsch

Independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), has successfully brokered the sale of leading specialty food import company, J.A. Kirsch, to Atalanta Corporation. The acquisition has been made with an aim to expand Atalanta's offerings of imported specialty food brands and strengthen its position in the North American market, particularly on the East Coast and Northeast US.

Acquisition to Bolster Atalanta's Specialty Food Portfolio

J.A. Kirsch, based in Teaneck, New Jersey, has a rich history dating back to its establishment in 1905. Specializing in canned seafood and shelf-stable products, the company boasts a diverse range of more than 100 active stock-keeping units (SKUs). Particularly known for its own-brand food products, Kirsch's offerings include a variety of seafood such as tuna, salmon, sardines, and anchovies.

The acquisition by Atalanta, the largest privately held food importer in North America, is expected to significantly enhance their portfolio of imported specialty food brands.

Ruby Brand to Continue Legacy Under Atalanta

The Ruby brand, established by J.A. Kirsch in the 1950s, is anticipated to continue its legacy under the new ownership of Atalanta. This indicates a commitment to preserving the long-standing trust and quality associated with the Ruby brand, while introducing it to a broader consumer base.

BGL's Role in the Transaction

BGL's Food & Beverage investment banking team, led by Managing Director Daniel Gomez, provided exclusive financial advisory services to J.A. Kirsch. This showcases BGL's expertise in the food and beverage industry, as well as their sector knowledge and transaction experience. BGL operates globally, with offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, New York, and San Antonio, and is a member of Global M&A Partners. The terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.