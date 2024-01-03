Astrakhan’s Fish Delicacies Penetrate Azerbaijani Market

In an unprecedented move, Astrakhan-based enterprises, revered for their exquisite fish delicacies, have commenced exports to Azerbaijan. A premier for the region, this breakthrough underlines the expanding market reach of the Astrakhan region and elevates its seafood as a high-quality global commodity.

For the first time, companies from the Astrakhan region in Russia, famed for their unique fish delicacies like black caviar and sturgeon, have started supplying their products to the Azerbaijani market. The region’s fish products, primarily raw fish, are being employed in the preparation of local national dishes in Azerbaijan.

International Demand for Astrakhan’s Fish Products

Andrey Markin, the head of the ‘Kaspriba’ Union of Fishing and Fish Processing Enterprises, in a recent press statement, underscored the significant international demand for Astrakhan’s fish products. As a well-established brand, the region’s fish delicacies have carved out a niche for themselves in the global market.

Escalation of Astrakhan’s Market Reach

This new venture into the Azerbaijani market denotes an extension of the Astrakhan region’s market reach. The region’s fish delicacies, including the world-renowned black caviar and sturgeon, are becoming increasingly popular worldwide. This move is a testament to the reputation of Astrakhan’s seafood as a high-quality, sought-after commodity. With this trend, the Astrakhan region is set to become a significant player in the global seafood industry.