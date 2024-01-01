en English
Business

Astonishing 125-Item Order on Zomato Sparks Viral Reaction from CEO

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:02 pm EST
Astonishing 125-Item Order on Zomato Sparks Viral Reaction from CEO

On New Year’s Eve, the hustle and bustle of celebrations were echoed in the digital realm of Zomato. A customer from Kolkata placed an order of staggering proportions, one that comprised 125 items and left the CEO of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, both astonished and amused. Among the items ordered, the highlight was 125 rumali rotis, a simple but popular Indian bread, setting a unique record on the food delivery platform. This unusual order caught the attention of not just the Zomato team but also caught the fascination of the public, sparking a flurry of comments and reactions online.

A Viral Sensation

Goyal shared his reaction to this extraordinary order on an undisclosed social media platform, and the post quickly went viral. It garnered over three lakh views, and netizens were quick to react with humor and curiosity. One social media user equated the large order to a culinary marathon, while another wondered if it was the largest order placed that night. The post also generated diverse reactions regarding Zomato’s operations on a holiday, reflecting the multifaceted impact of such an event.

Zomato’s Record-Breaking Night

While the Kolkata order was indeed unusual, it was just part of a much larger picture. Zomato experienced a significant surge in activity on New Year’s Eve. An impressive 8,442 orders were placed at precisely 8.06 pm, marking an all-time high for the platform. Among the cities, Bengaluru stood out, registering the highest number of bookings and table reservations on Zomato. The platform also reported that Maharashtra recorded the highest number of orders from international customers, further underlining the global appeal of Indian cuisine.

Gratitude and Reflection

Amidst the buzz, Goyal took a moment to express gratitude. He thanked the customers for their patronage, the delivery partners for their relentless service, and the restaurant partners for their cooperation. He acknowledged that such a milestone wouldn’t have been possible without the collective efforts of everyone involved. The event served as a testament to the power of digital platforms in connecting people, fulfilling cravings, and creating shared experiences, even in the midst of a global pandemic. As we usher in the new year, this incident leaves us with a sense of awe at the sheer scale of our interconnected world and a dash of humor to lighten the mood.

Business Food India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

