Asda Urgently Recalls Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Concerns

In an urgent response to potential health hazards, Asda, the UK-based supermarket retailer, has recalled its own brand Apple & Pear Juice Drink, sold in 5 x 150ml packs. The recall is due to a suspected metal contamination in the straws of these juice packs, as announced by the Food Standards Agency (FSA). The FSA, which is responsible for protecting public health in relation to food, has classified the product as unsafe for consumption.

Immediate Recall and Consumer Advice

The recall initiated by Asda is strictly a precautionary measure, limited solely to this specific product. It does not affect any other Asda brand products. Parents who have purchased the juice are strongly advised not to use the straws and to return the product to the store. Asda assures a full refund for the product, even without the requirement of a receipt. To address any concerns or queries, Asda has provided a customer service contact number (0800 952 0101).

Extent of Recall

It’s not just the apple & pear juice drink under the scanner. The recall extends to six other Asda multipack drinks, including certain orange and apple & blackcurrant juice packs. However, the exact amount of metal in the straws has not been disclosed as yet.

Health Risks

The seriousness of this recall lies in the significant health risks associated with swallowing metal. This can cause a range of problems, from damage to the teeth, mouth, oesophagus, to potential internal bleeding if the intestines are pierced. Asda has extended its apologies for any inconvenience caused and is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.