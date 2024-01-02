en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Asda Urgently Recalls Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Concerns

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
Asda Urgently Recalls Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Concerns

In an urgent response to potential health hazards, Asda, the UK-based supermarket retailer, has recalled its own brand Apple & Pear Juice Drink, sold in 5 x 150ml packs. The recall is due to a suspected metal contamination in the straws of these juice packs, as announced by the Food Standards Agency (FSA). The FSA, which is responsible for protecting public health in relation to food, has classified the product as unsafe for consumption.

Immediate Recall and Consumer Advice

The recall initiated by Asda is strictly a precautionary measure, limited solely to this specific product. It does not affect any other Asda brand products. Parents who have purchased the juice are strongly advised not to use the straws and to return the product to the store. Asda assures a full refund for the product, even without the requirement of a receipt. To address any concerns or queries, Asda has provided a customer service contact number (0800 952 0101).

Extent of Recall

It’s not just the apple & pear juice drink under the scanner. The recall extends to six other Asda multipack drinks, including certain orange and apple & blackcurrant juice packs. However, the exact amount of metal in the straws has not been disclosed as yet.

Health Risks

The seriousness of this recall lies in the significant health risks associated with swallowing metal. This can cause a range of problems, from damage to the teeth, mouth, oesophagus, to potential internal bleeding if the intestines are pierced. Asda has extended its apologies for any inconvenience caused and is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

0
Food Health Safety
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Toh Yuen Unveils Exclusive Chinese New Year Menus

By BNN Correspondents

Maestro Dobel Tequila Launches Second Annual Atelier: Trajineras Edition

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Kyoto-based % Arabica Brews Excitement with First BC Location Announcement

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tho Ha Village: A Symphony of Tradition, Craft, and Rice Paper ...
@Agriculture · 14 mins
Tho Ha Village: A Symphony of Tradition, Craft, and Rice Paper ...
heart comment 0
Tako Maki: A Unique Fusion of Mexican and Japanese Cuisines Reopens in Sierra Vista

By BNN Correspondents

Tako Maki: A Unique Fusion of Mexican and Japanese Cuisines Reopens in Sierra Vista
WingStand by Jefferson’s Closes State Line Location, Eyes New Site

By Wojciech Zylm

WingStand by Jefferson's Closes State Line Location, Eyes New Site
Whataburger Wings It With New Limited-Time Menu Item: Whatawings

By Rizwan Shah

Whataburger Wings It With New Limited-Time Menu Item: Whatawings
MasterChef Finalist Tony Rodd Shuts Restaurant Amid Soaring Energy Costs

By Saboor Bayat

MasterChef Finalist Tony Rodd Shuts Restaurant Amid Soaring Energy Costs
Latest Headlines
World News
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
29 seconds
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
48 seconds
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
54 seconds
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
58 seconds
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
1 min
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
1 min
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
1 min
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
UCLA Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Stanford Game
1 min
UCLA Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Stanford Game
Lahore: Health Ministers Convene on Drug Court Chairmanship, AI Transforms Medical Research
1 min
Lahore: Health Ministers Convene on Drug Court Chairmanship, AI Transforms Medical Research
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
56 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app