Food

Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears

Asda, a renowned supermarket giant, has urgently recalled its own brand apple and pear juice drink due to a potential metal contamination in the straws. Refresco Beverages UK Limited, the manufacturer of these juice packs, is at the center of this recall, which has seen the Food Standards Agency (FSA) classify the affected product as unsafe for consumption.

Severe Health Risks Attached

The health implications associated with consuming the contaminated juice are significant. Swallowing sharp metal fragments could not only lead to damage to the teeth, mouth, and oesophagus, but it could also pose a choking hazard. In more severe cases, it could lead to serious internal injuries or metal poisoning. Such health consequences could be life-threatening, leading to irreversible conditions such as brain damage, and kidney and liver failure.

Full Refund Offered by Asda

Asda is extending a full refund to all customers who have purchased the affected juice packs, irrespective of whether they have the receipt or not. The supermarket also advises customers to get in touch with their customer service for additional information regarding this recall.

Recall Extended to Other Asda Drinks

Interestingly, the recall is not limited to the apple and pear juice drink. It also extends to six other Asda multipack drinks, including various juice concentrates and combinations. In an effort to safeguard consumer health, the FSA regularly issues alerts whenever there’s a problem with food products that could pose a health risk. This leads to the products being either withdrawn from sale or recalled.

In conclusion, customers who have purchased any of the affected products are urged to return them to Asda for a full refund. They are also advised against using the straws that accompany these drinks, as there is a substantial risk attached to their use. Asda, along with the FSA, is working diligently to ensure the safety of their customers and prevent any health hazards linked to their products.

Food Health Safety
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

