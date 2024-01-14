Arts Alley Project Ushers in New Wave of Dining and Entertainment in Concord

Concord, New Hampshire is set to welcome a novel addition to its dining and entertainment landscape with the advent of Duke’s, a restaurant and event space exuding a Nashville vibe. This development forms a part of the ambitious Arts Alley project, steered by the well-known developer, Steve Duprey. The plan encompasses the restoration of a vintage carriage house and the erection of a new two-story building, complete with a rooftop deck.

Duke’s – A New Beacon of Entertainment in Concord

The ground floor of the newly constructed building will host a branch of the renowned Friendly Toast restaurant. Meanwhile, the second floor will transform into an exclusive function space, aptly named ‘The Venue’. Despite hurdles such as escalating costs and the necessity for design approvals, the project is on track with an accelerated construction schedule. The work is slated to commence on March 21 and is expected to be completed within an ambitious six-month timeframe.

A Unique Blend of Old and New

The courtyard will showcase a 1940s diner, creating a unique setting for events and pop-up restaurants. A refurbished Airstream trailer will take center stage as a rooftop bar, further enhancing the ambiance with an on-site bocce court. The Norris House, a property dating back to 1854, faces the unfortunate fate of demolition to pave the way for new developments.

Expanding Gastronomic Horizons

Concord isn’t the only city experiencing a gastronomic evolution. The Works Cafe and Teatotaller are broadening their presence with new outlets in Hanover and Dover respectively. Furthermore, Nashua recently welcomed the Tara House Grill. The modern restaurant offers a blend of New England favorites and upscale bar fare. Derry too shares in the expansion as Benson Lumber & Hardware prepares to scale up with a new building for storage and vehicle parking.