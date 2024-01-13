Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Becomes Internet Meme After Visit to Salt Bae’s Steakhouse

In a recent incident that has sparked wide online discussion, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was spotted at the Nusr-Et steakhouse in Dubai, owned by internet sensation Nusret Gokce, popularly known as Salt Bae. In a video that has since gone viral, Arteta was seen allowing Salt Bae to feed him a slice of steak, an event that has been turned into a widely shared meme.

Arteta’s Patronage of High-End Restaurant Draws Criticism

However, Arteta’s visit to the high-priced restaurant has drawn criticism from some quarters of social media. Nusr-Et has gained notoriety for its exorbitant prices, including a golden giant tomahawk steak costing around 1,068 GBP in Dubai and a 630 GBP steak in its London location. Such hefty price tags have not deterred patrons, with the London branch reporting sales of over 7 million GBP within three months of its opening in September 2021.

Low Rankings and Criticisms Mar Nusr-Et’s Reputation

The restaurant, however, has faced its share of criticism. Despite the impressive sales, Nusr-Et ranks very low among London restaurants on Tripadvisor. This negative feedback has done little to dampen the popularity of Salt Bae, who remains a controversial figure in the culinary world. Known for his eccentric mannerisms and high restaurant prices, Salt Bae has always been a topic of heated discussion.

Salt Bae’s Philanthropic Efforts Amid Controversy

Amid his controversies, Salt Bae has been in the news for his pledge to support those affected by the earthquake in Turkey. He promised to help ‘5,000 people every day’, an act that drew attention to his philanthropic side. It remains to be seen how this incident will affect Arteta’s reputation and the public’s perception of Salt Bae and his restaurants.

