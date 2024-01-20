Around the Clock: A New Culinary Destination at American Dream

A new culinary destination, Around the Clock, is all set to ignite the food scene at the renowned American Dream complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Poising itself as 'A Finer Diner', the establishment will commence serving its guests from January 22nd, strategically located in Court A Level 3 of the complex.

Timeless Dining, Limited Hours

Breaking away from the tradition of round-the-clock service, Around the Clock has chosen to operate in specific hours, ensuring quality over continuous service. The diner will cater to its patrons every day, from Sunday to Thursday, between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. For the weekend enthusiasts, the diner extends its hospitality until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Culinary Journey with Michael Feinberg

At the helm of the culinary journey is Michael Feinberg, an accomplished executive chef with a successful stint at R Bar in Asbury Park under his belt. Ushering in a new chapter, Feinberg is set to take on the role of executive chef at Around the Clock, promising a gastronomic experience.

New Jersey on a Plate

Staying true to its roots, Around the Clock aims to celebrate New Jersey's rich culinary traditions. The menu incorporates local favorites like the Jersey Benedict, featuring Taylor ham and tomato, and the quintessential Jersey disco fries draped in gooey mozzarella. In a twist to traditional dessert offerings, the diner will boast house-baked donuts, a special donut sundae, and decadently boozy donut shakes.

With a two-story clock anchoring the diner's space, and a diverse menu to satisfy the most discerning palate, Around the Clock is poised to redefine the upscale dining experience in the heart of East Rutherford. As the newest addition to the American Dream complex, the diner is expected to attract a large number of customers, adding a new dimension to the culinary landscape of the region.