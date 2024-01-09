en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Armyworm Infestation Threatens Agriculture in Kitwe District

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:27 pm EST
Armyworm Infestation Threatens Agriculture in Kitwe District

Kitwe District in the Copperbelt is grappling with a significant agricultural crisis, as fall armyworms have invaded 652 hectares of maize fields. This rampant infestation, which now affects all 16 farming camps in the district, threatens to wreak havoc on the local food supply and poses a grave risk to the livelihoods of the resident farmers.

Unprecedented Infestation

The scale of this invasion is unprecedented, spreading across every single one of the district’s farming camps. The devastating impact of these pests on the maize crop, a staple food in the area, has the potential to significantly disrupt local food supply chains. In a region heavily reliant on agriculture, this poses a serious threat to the economic stability and the livelihoods of the local farming community.

The Armyworm Menace

Fall armyworms are particularly destructive pests. Their name is derived from their feeding habits, as they can destroy a vast field of crops overnight, leaving it looking as if an army had trampled through it. In the current situation, the armyworms have not only targeted the maize but have also begun to invade other crops, broadening the scope of the agricultural damage.

Urgency for Control Measures

Given the rapid spread and the devastating potential of the infestation, prompt and effective measures are imperative to control the outbreak and prevent further damage. The armyworm threat underscores the dire need for agricultural resilience and robust pest management strategies in the district. Failing this, the region’s agricultural stability and the livelihoods of its farmers hang in the balance.

0
Agriculture Food Zambia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
3 mins ago
China Announces Comprehensive Tariff Reductions on Argentine Products Amid Bilateral Tensions
China, in a significant move to enhance global commerce, has announced a sweeping reduction in tariffs for a total of 143 Argentine products. The Chinese finance ministry’s decision is strategically designed to lower consumer prices and stimulate domestic spending. This move affects a diverse range of agricultural and industrial goods, including dry sweetcorn and coriander
China Announces Comprehensive Tariff Reductions on Argentine Products Amid Bilateral Tensions
Controversy Over Vermont Beekeeping Industry Health Amidst Conflicting Reports
46 mins ago
Controversy Over Vermont Beekeeping Industry Health Amidst Conflicting Reports
Peru's Culinary Scene: A Global Force With Indigenous Ingredients and Innovative Chefs
1 hour ago
Peru's Culinary Scene: A Global Force With Indigenous Ingredients and Innovative Chefs
United Workers Party to Host Major Agriculture and Tourism Forum
7 mins ago
United Workers Party to Host Major Agriculture and Tourism Forum
Rising Rice Prices Drive Shift to Dry Season Cultivation in Cambodia
22 mins ago
Rising Rice Prices Drive Shift to Dry Season Cultivation in Cambodia
Belize's National Seed Policy: Sowing Seeds of Transformation
36 mins ago
Belize's National Seed Policy: Sowing Seeds of Transformation
Latest Headlines
World News
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
25 seconds
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
1 min
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
1 min
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
2 mins
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
4 mins
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
United Workers Party to Host Major Agriculture and Tourism Forum
7 mins
United Workers Party to Host Major Agriculture and Tourism Forum
Escalation in Middle East: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria
7 mins
Escalation in Middle East: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria
From Survivor to Advocate: Li Yu-hsiang Champions Blood Donation in Taiwan
8 mins
From Survivor to Advocate: Li Yu-hsiang Champions Blood Donation in Taiwan
Security Forces Surround Moise Katumbi's Residence Amid Election Dispute in DRC
10 mins
Security Forces Surround Moise Katumbi's Residence Amid Election Dispute in DRC
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
11 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
1 hour
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
9 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app