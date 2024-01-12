en English
Food

Arlington Health Inspections: Three Restaurants Fail but Remain Open

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:35 pm EST
At the close of the year and the dawn of a new one, Arlington health inspectors waded through the city’s bustling restaurant scene, examining the cleanliness and safety of their culinary offerings. During two inspection periods spanning from December 24 to January 6, a total of 107 health inspections were conducted. The results, however, were less than savory for three establishments.

A-1 Plus Barbecue Inc. and The Emerson South Collins in the Spotlight

During the first inspection period, from December 24 to December 30, Arlington’s health inspectors conducted 53 inspections. The city’s inspection system operates on a 100-point scale, where a flawless score is 100 and a score lower than 70 is deemed extremely poor. Two establishments, A-1 Plus Barbecue Inc. and The Emerson South Collins retirement center, failed to meet the required standards. The retirement center narrowly missed the ‘extremely poor’ mark with a score of 71, while A-1 Plus Barbecue Inc, clocked its fourth failure within the same year.

Second Inspection Period – Biriyani House and K-Donuts Stumble

The second inspection period, lasting from December 31 to January 6, involved 54 inspections. Biriyani House and K-Donuts were the establishments that fell short, with scores of 70 and 73 respectively. Biriyani House, in particular, had a checkered past, having been closed twice previously in 2023 due to inspection failures.

Failure and Its Aftermath – The Re-inspection Process

As per the health department’s regulations, any restaurant that scores 75 or below is subject to a re-inspection. This ensures that the identified health hazards are mitigated before the doors can be reopened to the public. Despite the failed inspections, none of the three establishments were shut down, a testament to their swift responsiveness in rectifying the identified issues.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

