Arden Arcade Chick-fil-A Gears Up for Reopening After Extensive Remodel

After a prolonged closure that extended beyond the initially projected end of 2023, the Chick-fil-A restaurant in Arden Arcade, Sacramento County, is now on the verge of reopening. With the remodeling process still underway, the company hinted via Instagram that the revamped eatery, located at 2101 Alta Arden Expressway, could be serving customers early this year.

Extensive Renovations

Chick-fil-A, the Georgia-based fried chicken chain, embarked on a comprehensive renovation of the Arden Arcade location, adding a dual-lane drive-thru to accommodate more customers. The revamp further includes a 580-square-foot expansion of the restaurant's interior, enabling a more spacious dining environment. The exterior has also been enhanced with new signage and parking lot improvements.

A Redesigned Dining Experience

Joshua Paul, the owner of the Arden Arcade Chick-fil-A, revealed that the dining area is undergoing a complete redesign. In addition to the broader interior, the remodel incorporates canopies to provide a more comfortable outdoor dining experience. This improved setup is expected to offer an enriched experience for both guests and team members.

Renovation is a regular occurrence at Chick-fil-A restaurants, driven by the size and age of each location. Each freestanding outlet typically witnesses at least one major upgrade within a 30-year span. These remodels often include larger kitchens, additional drive-thru lanes, new counters, awnings, and furniture, all aimed at enhancing the guest experience. During such closures, the company ensures that employees are either relocated to other outlets or adequately compensated for the duration.