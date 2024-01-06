Archie’s Gears Up to Launch UK’s Largest All-Pink Roller Rink and Diner

Archie’s, a Manchester-born brand, renowned for its unique pink interiors and delectable burgers and shakes, is gearing up to expand its footprint with an ambitious new venture. The company is launching Archie’s Atomic, the UK’s largest all-pink roller rink and diner, at Trafford Palazzo, a buzzing entertainment and shopping hub adjacent to the Trafford Centre.

From Humble Beginnings to a Business Triumph

Archie’s has had a remarkable journey from its inception in 2010 as a modest family-run takeaway shop on Oxford Road to becoming a nationwide sensation. With numerous branches spread across the UK, Archie’s has emerged as a thriving business success story, demonstrating the potential of innovation and the power of a distinctive brand identity. The company’s growth trajectory doesn’t stop here, as it has aggressive expansion plans lined up for the coming year.

A New Chapter of Growth and Innovation

The new Archie’s Atomic, located at the former Next HOME site, will not only enhance the brand’s appeal but will also introduce an array of exciting features. The venue will incorporate a sprawling amusement arcade and the first drive-through diner in Greater Manchester, adding a fresh dimension to the city’s vibrant food and entertainment scene. The roller rink is slated for opening by Summer 2024, marking an important milestone in the brand’s expansion strategy.

Archie’s Atomic: The Next Level for the Brand

Last year, Archie’s declared its intention to propel the brand to greater heights with the Archie’s Atomic concept. The company has extensive plans for a multi-million pound rollout encompassing several sites across London and the UK. This bold initiative underscores the brand’s commitment to continuous innovation and growth. The restaurant group has witnessed remarkable growth since its inception, which includes a significant £1mn renovation of the Oxford Road site to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. This celebratory upgrade featured a subway train installation in the diner’s basement, signaling a new era of design creativity for Archie’s.