en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Archie’s Gears Up to Launch UK’s Largest All-Pink Roller Rink and Diner

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
Archie’s Gears Up to Launch UK’s Largest All-Pink Roller Rink and Diner

Archie’s, a Manchester-born brand, renowned for its unique pink interiors and delectable burgers and shakes, is gearing up to expand its footprint with an ambitious new venture. The company is launching Archie’s Atomic, the UK’s largest all-pink roller rink and diner, at Trafford Palazzo, a buzzing entertainment and shopping hub adjacent to the Trafford Centre.

From Humble Beginnings to a Business Triumph

Archie’s has had a remarkable journey from its inception in 2010 as a modest family-run takeaway shop on Oxford Road to becoming a nationwide sensation. With numerous branches spread across the UK, Archie’s has emerged as a thriving business success story, demonstrating the potential of innovation and the power of a distinctive brand identity. The company’s growth trajectory doesn’t stop here, as it has aggressive expansion plans lined up for the coming year.

A New Chapter of Growth and Innovation

The new Archie’s Atomic, located at the former Next HOME site, will not only enhance the brand’s appeal but will also introduce an array of exciting features. The venue will incorporate a sprawling amusement arcade and the first drive-through diner in Greater Manchester, adding a fresh dimension to the city’s vibrant food and entertainment scene. The roller rink is slated for opening by Summer 2024, marking an important milestone in the brand’s expansion strategy.

Archie’s Atomic: The Next Level for the Brand

Last year, Archie’s declared its intention to propel the brand to greater heights with the Archie’s Atomic concept. The company has extensive plans for a multi-million pound rollout encompassing several sites across London and the UK. This bold initiative underscores the brand’s commitment to continuous innovation and growth. The restaurant group has witnessed remarkable growth since its inception, which includes a significant £1mn renovation of the Oxford Road site to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. This celebratory upgrade featured a subway train installation in the diner’s basement, signaling a new era of design creativity for Archie’s.

0
Business Food United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
15 seconds ago
Channel 4 Set for Major Job Cuts Amidst Advertising Revenue Decline
Channel 4, a prime British public-service television broadcaster, is bracing for significant job cuts, potentially the largest since the global financial crisis of 2008. The move comes in light of a stark decline in advertising revenue, pushing the company to embark on an aggressive cost-cutting initiative. The traditional broadcast TV division is anticipated to bear
Channel 4 Set for Major Job Cuts Amidst Advertising Revenue Decline
Druk Holding and Investments: Bhutan's New Employment Beacon
9 mins ago
Druk Holding and Investments: Bhutan's New Employment Beacon
Druk Holding and Investments Implements Significant Salary Revision: Implications and Reactions
10 mins ago
Druk Holding and Investments Implements Significant Salary Revision: Implications and Reactions
Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Grounding: Echoes of Past Challenges and New Impacts
7 mins ago
Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Grounding: Echoes of Past Challenges and New Impacts
Boeing Shares Plummet Following FAA's Grounding Decision
8 mins ago
Boeing Shares Plummet Following FAA's Grounding Decision
Twilio Announces New CEO Amid Slowed Sales Growth: Khozema Shipchandler to Succeed Jeff Lawson
8 mins ago
Twilio Announces New CEO Amid Slowed Sales Growth: Khozema Shipchandler to Succeed Jeff Lawson
Latest Headlines
World News
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
3 mins
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
3 mins
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
4 mins
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
5 mins
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
6 mins
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
6 mins
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
7 mins
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
8 mins
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
8 mins
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
31 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app