Business

Arby’s Canada Unveils Six New Offerings to Start 2024

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:08 pm EST
Arby’s Canada Unveils Six New Offerings to Start 2024

Arby’s Canada, a leading fast-food chain, has started 2024 with a bang by introducing six new offerings to its menu. The new lineup includes two new items: the Triple Cheese RB-BLT sandwich and a Butterscotch Shake, both of which will be available for a limited period. Alongside the new items, Arby’s is also offering two value deals to help Canadians save money: a deal for three Arby’s Melts for $10, and a Junior Meal deal with any Jr. sandwich, small fries, and a small drink for just $6.99.

Return of Fan-Favorite Items

In response to customer demand, the fast-food chain is also bringing back two fan-favorite items: the Cherry Turnover and the Potato Cakes. The return of these items is expected to delight loyal customers who have been requesting their comeback.

Unprecedented Flavours and Value Deals

According to Vito Curalli, the spokesperson for Arby’s in Canada, the introduction of these unique flavours and value deals is an unprecedented move in the quick service industry. The brand’s goal is to inspire smiles through delicious experiences by offering a variety of oven-roasted, sliced roast beef, chicken, turkey, and Reuben sandwiches, complemented by Curly Fries, milkshakes, and poutines that are exclusive to Canadian customers.

Expanding Presence

With over 3,400 locations in eight countries, including 56 restaurants in Canada, Arby’s continues to expand its global footprint. The brand is committed to bringing its unique flavours and value deals to a broader audience, with further information and updates on their offerings available on their website and social media platforms.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

