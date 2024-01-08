Arby’s Canada Unveils Six New Offerings to Start 2024

Arby’s Canada, a leading fast-food chain, has started 2024 with a bang by introducing six new offerings to its menu. The new lineup includes two new items: the Triple Cheese RB-BLT sandwich and a Butterscotch Shake, both of which will be available for a limited period. Alongside the new items, Arby’s is also offering two value deals to help Canadians save money: a deal for three Arby’s Melts for $10, and a Junior Meal deal with any Jr. sandwich, small fries, and a small drink for just $6.99.

Return of Fan-Favorite Items

In response to customer demand, the fast-food chain is also bringing back two fan-favorite items: the Cherry Turnover and the Potato Cakes. The return of these items is expected to delight loyal customers who have been requesting their comeback.

Unprecedented Flavours and Value Deals

According to Vito Curalli, the spokesperson for Arby’s in Canada, the introduction of these unique flavours and value deals is an unprecedented move in the quick service industry. The brand’s goal is to inspire smiles through delicious experiences by offering a variety of oven-roasted, sliced roast beef, chicken, turkey, and Reuben sandwiches, complemented by Curly Fries, milkshakes, and poutines that are exclusive to Canadian customers.

Expanding Presence

With over 3,400 locations in eight countries, including 56 restaurants in Canada, Arby’s continues to expand its global footprint. The brand is committed to bringing its unique flavours and value deals to a broader audience, with further information and updates on their offerings available on their website and social media platforms.