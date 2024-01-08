Arby’s Canada Launches New Menu Items for 2024: A Blend of Novelty and Value

Arby’s Canada has hit the ground running in 2024 with the introduction of six new menu items that promise both novelty and value. The fast-food chain is known for its innovative sandwich offerings and tantalizing side dishes, and this year they’re upping the ante.

Unveiling New Flavors

The two limited-time items that are stirring up excitement are the Triple Cheese RB-BLT sandwich and a Butterscotch Shake. The Triple Cheese RB-BLT sandwich is a culinary delight for sandwich lovers, packing in a flavorful punch with its generous layers of cheese and succulent roast beef. On the other hand, the Butterscotch Shake adds a sweet twist to Arby’s beverage lineup, promising a creamy, indulgent treat for dessert enthusiasts.

Value Deals and Fan Favorites

Arby’s is also offering two new value deals: 3 Arby’s Melts for $10 and a Junior Meal for $6.99, which includes any Jr. sandwich, small fries, and a small drink. These deals are designed to provide customers with more value for their money as they enjoy Arby’s signature dishes. In addition, the company is bringing back two customer favorites: the Cherry Turnover and Potato Cakes. These popular items are making a comeback in response to high demand from customers, a testament to Arby’s commitment to listening to its patrons.

Arby’s Legacy and Future

Vito Curalli, spokesperson for Arby’s in Canada, expressed pride in the company’s ability to deliver unique flavors and the return of beloved menu items. He emphasized Arby’s dedication to continually evolving its menu to cater to changing customer preferences. With over 3,400 locations worldwide, including 56 in Canada, Arby’s has been a staple in the fast-food industry since its Canadian launch in 1982. As it ventures into 2024, the company aims to uphold its legacy of delivering unique flavors while embracing new culinary trends and customer demands.