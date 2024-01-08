en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Arby’s Canada Launches New Menu Items for 2024: A Blend of Novelty and Value

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:09 pm EST
Arby’s Canada Launches New Menu Items for 2024: A Blend of Novelty and Value

Arby’s Canada has hit the ground running in 2024 with the introduction of six new menu items that promise both novelty and value. The fast-food chain is known for its innovative sandwich offerings and tantalizing side dishes, and this year they’re upping the ante.

Unveiling New Flavors

The two limited-time items that are stirring up excitement are the Triple Cheese RB-BLT sandwich and a Butterscotch Shake. The Triple Cheese RB-BLT sandwich is a culinary delight for sandwich lovers, packing in a flavorful punch with its generous layers of cheese and succulent roast beef. On the other hand, the Butterscotch Shake adds a sweet twist to Arby’s beverage lineup, promising a creamy, indulgent treat for dessert enthusiasts.

Value Deals and Fan Favorites

Arby’s is also offering two new value deals: 3 Arby’s Melts for $10 and a Junior Meal for $6.99, which includes any Jr. sandwich, small fries, and a small drink. These deals are designed to provide customers with more value for their money as they enjoy Arby’s signature dishes. In addition, the company is bringing back two customer favorites: the Cherry Turnover and Potato Cakes. These popular items are making a comeback in response to high demand from customers, a testament to Arby’s commitment to listening to its patrons.

Arby’s Legacy and Future

Vito Curalli, spokesperson for Arby’s in Canada, expressed pride in the company’s ability to deliver unique flavors and the return of beloved menu items. He emphasized Arby’s dedication to continually evolving its menu to cater to changing customer preferences. With over 3,400 locations worldwide, including 56 in Canada, Arby’s has been a staple in the fast-food industry since its Canadian launch in 1982. As it ventures into 2024, the company aims to uphold its legacy of delivering unique flavors while embracing new culinary trends and customer demands.

0
Business Canada Food
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
41 seconds ago
Acadia Realty Trust Initiates Offering of 6 Million Common Shares
Acadia Realty Trust, a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), has unveiled an ambitious initiative to offer 6 million common shares to the public. This announcement leaves room for underwriters to acquire an extra 900,000 shares within a limited 30-day window. This move aims to generate net proceeds to cater for various corporate needs, ranging
Acadia Realty Trust Initiates Offering of 6 Million Common Shares
Unilever's Ben and Jerry's Boycott: A Clash of Unions, Politics, and Corporate Interests
4 mins ago
Unilever's Ben and Jerry's Boycott: A Clash of Unions, Politics, and Corporate Interests
Walgreens Settles Lawsuit with Humana, Agrees to Pay $360 Million
4 mins ago
Walgreens Settles Lawsuit with Humana, Agrees to Pay $360 Million
NICHOLAS AIR Expands Fleet with Gulfstream G600, Introduces STEEL JET Program
2 mins ago
NICHOLAS AIR Expands Fleet with Gulfstream G600, Introduces STEEL JET Program
Arby's Canada Unveils Six New Offerings to Start 2024
3 mins ago
Arby's Canada Unveils Six New Offerings to Start 2024
IRS Kicks Off 2024 Tax Season: Tiger Woods Ends Nike Partnership
3 mins ago
IRS Kicks Off 2024 Tax Season: Tiger Woods Ends Nike Partnership
Latest Headlines
World News
Mass General Brigham Study Validates Home Hospital Care under AHCaH Waiver
57 seconds
Mass General Brigham Study Validates Home Hospital Care under AHCaH Waiver
Havas Health & You Forecasts 'Superhuman' Era in Health & Wellness at CES 2024
2 mins
Havas Health & You Forecasts 'Superhuman' Era in Health & Wellness at CES 2024
Edinburgh Rugby Coach Lauds Bill Mata's Dedication Ahead of Season's End
2 mins
Edinburgh Rugby Coach Lauds Bill Mata's Dedication Ahead of Season's End
Bob MacIntyre: Embarking on a New Journey in PGA Tour
3 mins
Bob MacIntyre: Embarking on a New Journey in PGA Tour
Miami Dolphins' Postseason Challenge: Losing Key Linebackers to Injury
3 mins
Miami Dolphins' Postseason Challenge: Losing Key Linebackers to Injury
IRS Kicks Off 2024 Tax Season: Tiger Woods Ends Nike Partnership
3 mins
IRS Kicks Off 2024 Tax Season: Tiger Woods Ends Nike Partnership
Marion County Health Department Identifies Key Priorities for 5-Year Public Health Plan
4 mins
Marion County Health Department Identifies Key Priorities for 5-Year Public Health Plan
Unilever's Ben and Jerry's Boycott: A Clash of Unions, Politics, and Corporate Interests
4 mins
Unilever's Ben and Jerry's Boycott: A Clash of Unions, Politics, and Corporate Interests
Impending Snowstorm Delays Green Bay Gamblers' Clash with Chicago Steel
4 mins
Impending Snowstorm Delays Green Bay Gamblers' Clash with Chicago Steel
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
13 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app