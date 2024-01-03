en English
Food

Arabica Philippines Debuts Maple Latte, Expanding its Global Menu

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:34 am EST
Arabica Philippines, a cherished coffee shop brand, has enriched its menu with a unique North American-inspired beverage – the Maple Latte. This addition to their diverse menu is in line with the brand’s philosophy of introducing customers to global flavors within the comforting confines of their coffee shops.

A Global Flavor Journey

Speaking about this innovative step, Karen Tui, the CEO of Arabica Philippines, reiterates the brand’s commitment to offering a world-class coffee experience. She emphasizes that Arabica’s menu is a curated selection of flavors from around the globe, designed to transport customers on an exotic flavor journey, all while enjoying the unique atmosphere of Arabica’s coffee shops.

New Additions to the Menu

Along with the Maple Latte, Arabica Philippines has introduced novel pastries, expanding their culinary offerings. The Bacon and Egg Focaccia and the Arabica Kouign Amann, a pastry with a striking coffee flavor derived from the brand’s signature beans, are the latest additions. By periodically updating their menu, Arabica Philippines aims to offer a diverse and exceptional coffee experience, accentuating the brand’s global appeal.

Launch Celebration

The launch of the Maple Latte and its accompanying pastries was commemorated on December 18 with a special event. This celebration featured a photo booth and baristas sporting winter caps, creating a festive ambiance that resonated with the seasonal theme. These new items are available for a limited time at Arabica Manila Mitsukoshi in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) and the Arabica Manila BGC Roastery branches.

Food Philippines Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

