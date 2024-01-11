en English
Food

Applebee’s Revives All You Can Eat Deal: A Feast of Choices for Patrons

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:11 pm EST
Applebee’s, the prominent casual dining chain, is delighting its patrons by reinstating its much-loved All You Can Eat deal. For a paltry sum of $14.99, customers can revel in unlimited servings of Boneless Wings, Riblets, or Double Crunch Shrimp, complete with classic fries and coleslaw. The beauty of this offer lies in the flexibility it provides, enabling diners to switch between the different all-you-can-eat options throughout their meal, thereby creating a unique dining experience.

Stimulating Excitement through Social Media

The announcement of this enticing deal has sparked quite a buzz on social media platforms. Customers have taken to various channels to express their anticipation and eagerness to partake in this gastronomic adventure. Such initiatives by Applebee’s are a testament to their understanding of the modern consumer’s desire for variety and value in their dining experiences.

Applebee’s Expanding Menu

Applebee’s is not just about bringing back the old favorites. In an ambitious move to enhance its offerings, the chain has been experimenting with over 200 new menu items, a bold testament to their commitment to innovation. Among the recently introduced items is the Quesadilla Chicken Salad, a fusion of flavors that promises to tantalize the taste buds.

Spicing Things Up with New Cocktail Offerings

Adding to the allure of the All You Can Eat deal, Applebee’s is introducing three new mezcal-based cocktails. The Breaking Rock Rita, Passion Fruit Mezcal Rita, and the Classic Mezcal Rita are set to make their debut, offering patrons a refreshing and exotic drink option to accompany their meals, thereby enriching their overall dining experience. Through these strategic initiatives, Applebee’s aims to cement its position as a go-to destination for those seeking a blend of variety, value, and vibrant flavors.

Food
    © 2023 BNN
