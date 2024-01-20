Applebee's Launches 'Date Night Pass' Amid Rising Dating Expenses

Applebee's, the popular casual dining chain, is introducing a novel concept - a 'Date Night Pass' priced at $200. This pass allows customers to relish weekly date nights at the restaurant for nearly a year. The introduction of the pass is aligned with the rising trend of subscription-based offerings in the food industry and is a nod towards changing consumer behavior around dating and dining.
Pass Details and Availability
The 'Date Night Pass', available for purchase from January 22, 2024, provides users with 52 opportunities to dine at Applebee's from February 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025. Each use of the pass covers up to $30 of food and non-alcoholic beverages. This could potentially include two servings of all-you-can-eat boneless wings, riblets, and shrimp. However, it's important to note that alcoholic beverages such as margaritas are not part of the deal.
Subscription-Based Food Services Trend
The introduction of this pass is a testament to the growing popularity of subscription-based offerings in the food industry. It mirrors the strategies of businesses such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, who have successfully implemented subscription models in the entertainment industry. This innovative approach by Applebee's not only offers customers value for money but also ensures a steady stream of clientele at their establishments.
Response to Changing Dating and Dining Habits
The launch of the 'Date Night Pass' also reflects the changing dynamics of dating and dining. A report by Match highlighted that spending on dates has risen by 40% over the past decade. This surge in costs has led some singles to opt for more economical first date activities. With the introduction of the pass, Applebee's presents itself as an affordable option for those looking to enjoy a dinner date without breaking the bank.
However, the 'Date Night Pass' is limited in number and comes with certain restrictions. It is not applicable at 16 specific Applebee's locations spread across various states and cannot be used for third-party delivery orders. Despite these limitations, the pass promises to offer a unique and affordable dining experience for couples.