en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Apis India Limited Debuts Organic Honey: A Milestone in Sustainability Commitment

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:15 am EST
Apis India Limited Debuts Organic Honey: A Milestone in Sustainability Commitment

Apis India Limited, a leading FMCG company with a legacy of three generations, has unveiled its Organic Honey, marking a new era in its journey. The launch event, attended by Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra, added a touch of glamour and widened the platform to reach an audience on a grand scale. The introduction of Organic Honey not only expands the company’s diverse product portfolio but also affirms its dedication to sustainability and responsible sourcing practices.

Unveiling Organic Honey

The Organic Honey, meticulously sourced from organically certified lands in the serene valleys of Kashmir, offers a unique symphony of delicate floral notes. The product, priced at Rs. 240 for a 450g SKU, is set to redefine the way consumers perceive and consume honey. It promises a delightful way to nourish oneself while contributing positively to the planet’s health.

The Ambitious Journey of Apis India Limited

Apis India Limited, known for its prowess in sourcing, manufacturing, and delivering top-notch products, has always been at the forefront of innovation. The introduction of Organic Honey is a significant milestone in the company’s history. It reaffirms their commitment to delivering pure and delicious honey, keeping sustainability at the core of their operations.

A Step Towards Sustainability and Ethical Sourcing

The launch of Organic Honey is indicative of Apis India Limited’s strategy to diversify its product range while catering to the increasing consumer demand for organic and eco-friendly food products. By bringing Organic Honey to the market, the company is not only showcasing its commitment to quality but also emphasizing the importance of sustainability and ethical sourcing practices.

0
Food India Sustainability
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
4 mins ago
Heart Surgery Meets Culinary Art in 'The Heart Surgeon's Cookbook'
The world of culinary arts and surgical precision have converged in an unprecedented project – The Heart Surgeon’s Cookbook. A brainchild of heart surgeon Dr. Nirav Patel, Michelin-starred chef Fredrik Berselius, and global medtech provider Getinge, this cookbook is designed to enhance the manual dexterity and precision of heart surgeons, using the art of cooking
Heart Surgery Meets Culinary Art in 'The Heart Surgeon's Cookbook'
Rockpool at W Goa Celebrates Grand Reopening with Exclusive Event
31 mins ago
Rockpool at W Goa Celebrates Grand Reopening with Exclusive Event
Punjab Food Authority Discards 1,900 Litres of Adulterated Milk in Ongoing Operation
36 mins ago
Punjab Food Authority Discards 1,900 Litres of Adulterated Milk in Ongoing Operation
Lemons: A Citrus Powerhouse of Health Benefits and Risks
20 mins ago
Lemons: A Citrus Powerhouse of Health Benefits and Risks
Chef Dave Beran to Revolutionize Dining Experience with New Restaurant
21 mins ago
Chef Dave Beran to Revolutionize Dining Experience with New Restaurant
Lemons: A Citrus Powerhouse of Health Benefits and Risks
21 mins ago
Lemons: A Citrus Powerhouse of Health Benefits and Risks
Latest Headlines
World News
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
2 mins
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
2 mins
Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
Electronic Blood Pressure Meter Market Set for Significant Expansion
3 mins
Electronic Blood Pressure Meter Market Set for Significant Expansion
Chandragiri Town Embraces 'Gadapa Gadapa' Program; MLA Chevireddy Highlights Government Welfare Schemes
3 mins
Chandragiri Town Embraces 'Gadapa Gadapa' Program; MLA Chevireddy Highlights Government Welfare Schemes
Chairman Wontumi Summoned by Manhyia Palace for Challenging Asantehene's Authority
3 mins
Chairman Wontumi Summoned by Manhyia Palace for Challenging Asantehene's Authority
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
3 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Heart Surgery Meets Culinary Art in 'The Heart Surgeon's Cookbook'
5 mins
Heart Surgery Meets Culinary Art in 'The Heart Surgeon's Cookbook'
AEW's CJ Perry (Lana) Possibly Facing Additional Surgery Following Complications from Finger Infection
5 mins
AEW's CJ Perry (Lana) Possibly Facing Additional Surgery Following Complications from Finger Infection
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Visit to Estonia: A Diplomatic Stride
7 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Visit to Estonia: A Diplomatic Stride
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
3 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
41 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
1 hour
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app