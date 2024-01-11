Apis India Limited Debuts Organic Honey: A Milestone in Sustainability Commitment

Apis India Limited, a leading FMCG company with a legacy of three generations, has unveiled its Organic Honey, marking a new era in its journey. The launch event, attended by Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra, added a touch of glamour and widened the platform to reach an audience on a grand scale. The introduction of Organic Honey not only expands the company’s diverse product portfolio but also affirms its dedication to sustainability and responsible sourcing practices.

Unveiling Organic Honey

The Organic Honey, meticulously sourced from organically certified lands in the serene valleys of Kashmir, offers a unique symphony of delicate floral notes. The product, priced at Rs. 240 for a 450g SKU, is set to redefine the way consumers perceive and consume honey. It promises a delightful way to nourish oneself while contributing positively to the planet’s health.

The Ambitious Journey of Apis India Limited

Apis India Limited, known for its prowess in sourcing, manufacturing, and delivering top-notch products, has always been at the forefront of innovation. The introduction of Organic Honey is a significant milestone in the company’s history. It reaffirms their commitment to delivering pure and delicious honey, keeping sustainability at the core of their operations.

A Step Towards Sustainability and Ethical Sourcing

The launch of Organic Honey is indicative of Apis India Limited’s strategy to diversify its product range while catering to the increasing consumer demand for organic and eco-friendly food products. By bringing Organic Honey to the market, the company is not only showcasing its commitment to quality but also emphasizing the importance of sustainability and ethical sourcing practices.