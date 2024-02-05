Antonelli's Cheese Shop Marks 14th Anniversary with 'Free Cheese Week' and New Location

Marking a delectable milestone, Antonelli's Cheese Shop is set to celebrate its 14th anniversary with a 'Free Cheese Week' event from February 5th through February 9th. The first 75 visitors every day stand a chance to get their hands on a complimentary wedge of cheese, with the spotlight on a different variety each day. Yet, the cheese-filled festivities don't stop there.

Hashtag and Win

Adding an interactive layer to the celebration, customers stand a chance to win free tickets to a cheese tasting event. All one needs to do is visit the shop, click a picture, and share it on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtags #FreeCheeseWeek and #AntonellisTurns14. The lucky winner will be unveiled on February 12th.

Cheese Classes and Tastings

Throughout the week, Antonelli's is hosting a series of cheese classes and tastings, culminating in a special event on their anniversary, February 11th. These events offer a unique opportunity for cheese enthusiasts to expand their palate and delve deeper into the world of artisanal cheese.

A New Cheese Haven on South Lamar

Looking forward, Antonelli's has announced its plan to open a new community tasting room on South Lamar in early 2024. This new establishment is anticipated to further enrich Austin's vibrant cheese scene.

Participation in the week-long festivities does not necessitate a purchase. However, a love for cheese is most definitely encouraged. So, Austin's cheese lovers, it's time to mark your calendars and partake in a week dedicated to the love of cheese.