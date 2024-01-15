en English
Agriculture

Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli: A Growing Concern in Nile Tilapia Consumption

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
A recent study has found a high prevalence and alarming levels of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in Escherichia coli (E. coli) found in Nile tilapia, a commonly consumed fish. The research analyzed 828 samples from different parts of the fish, including the flesh, liver, kidney, and intestine. Across the samples, high occurrences of fecal coliforms (61.6%) and E. coli (53.0%) were detected. The intestine samples showed the highest prevalence of E. coli at 71.4%, while the liver and kidney samples had a prevalence of 45.7%.

Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli

The study also unveiled a significant level of AMR among the E. coli strains. The most resistance was observed against tetracycline (78.5%), followed by ampicillin (72.8%), and sulfamethoxazole (45.6%). The most common resistance pattern was to tetracycline alone, which was found in 15.2% of the samples. This finding underscores the public health concern regarding the presence of antimicrobial-resistant E. coli in Nile tilapia.

Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance

Bacteria develop resistance through mutation of existing genes or acquisition of new genes from the environment or other species. Anthropogenic activities, such as the misuse of antibiotics, contribute to the selection and proliferation of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Specific genes, like AAC(6′)-I and tetM, have been identified as common contributors to resistance against Aminoglycosides and Tetracyclines.

Implications and Solutions

The rise of AMR E. coli in Nile tilapia is a clear indicator of the need for more stringent surveillance and management strategies. The implications of these findings are vast, affecting not just the fish industry but also public health. Consumption of tilapia contaminated with antibiotic-resistant E. coli poses a serious risk. There is an urgent need for the development and implementation of measures to control the spread of AMR bacteria. These could include responsible use of antibiotics in aquaculture and stringent monitoring of antimicrobial use in fish farming.

Agriculture Food Health
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

