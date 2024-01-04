en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Ann Arbor Restaurant Week Returns: A Gastronomic Celebration

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Ann Arbor Restaurant Week Returns: A Gastronomic Celebration

Mark your calendars, food enthusiasts! The much-anticipated Ann Arbor Restaurant Week is gearing up for its return, promising a gastronomic extravaganza with over 30 local eateries participating. Set to run from January 21 to January 26, the event is a culinary celebration that brings together the city’s vibrant food scene, with participating restaurants offering an array of specials.

A Feast for Everyone

From family to-go meals and lunch specials to chef highlights and ‘menu for 2’ offers, the event is designed to cater to a wide range of taste buds and dining preferences. This year’s event also includes a special nod to the city’s history, with some restaurants offering specials themed around Ann Arbor’s bicentennial birthday.

Building on Tradition

While the specific details about the offerings of individual restaurants are yet to be disclosed, past events provide a tantalizing glimpse into what might be expected. Previous editions of the Ann Arbor Restaurant Week have featured multi-course fixed-price menus, enticing discounts, innovative drink and food pairings, and engaging cooking demonstrations, leaving food lovers eagerly anticipating this year’s line-up.

A Celebration of Local Cuisine

Organized annually by Main Street Ann Arbor at the start of the year, the event enjoys support from a variety of sponsors, including Destination Ann Arbor, the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, and Great Lakes Wine and Spirit. The underlying aim of Ann Arbor’s Restaurant Week is to showcase the local culinary scene and provide unique dining experiences to residents and visitors, further cementing the city’s reputation as a foodie hotspot.

0
Food United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
2 mins ago
Knorr's 'Share The Good' Campaign: A Tribute to Nigeria's Public Servants
In a gesture of goodwill that warmed hearts during the holiday season, the ‘Share The Good’ Campaign by Knorr brought joy and recognition to the often overlooked contributors of society – the servicemen. These are the individuals who were unable to celebrate the holidays at home due to their unwavering commitment to public service. The
Knorr's 'Share The Good' Campaign: A Tribute to Nigeria's Public Servants
Ruzo Coffee: Twin Brothers Brew a Fresh Start in North Boulder's Café Scene
11 mins ago
Ruzo Coffee: Twin Brothers Brew a Fresh Start in North Boulder's Café Scene
2024 Culinary Forecast: A Taste of Wellness and Aesthetics
21 mins ago
2024 Culinary Forecast: A Taste of Wellness and Aesthetics
Pizza Inn Partners with Blessings Basket Company for Major Expansion in Saudi Arabia
6 mins ago
Pizza Inn Partners with Blessings Basket Company for Major Expansion in Saudi Arabia
Bethlehem's Main Street Set to Welcome Le Macaron and Nurse Wellness Hemp Dispensary
7 mins ago
Bethlehem's Main Street Set to Welcome Le Macaron and Nurse Wellness Hemp Dispensary
Fari & Ali's Kitchen: A Persian Culinary Homage in Kuala Lumpur
7 mins ago
Fari & Ali's Kitchen: A Persian Culinary Homage in Kuala Lumpur
Latest Headlines
World News
Texas Sees Holiday Surge in Flu Cases: Health Experts Urge Caution
11 seconds
Texas Sees Holiday Surge in Flu Cases: Health Experts Urge Caution
Passenger Finds Worm in Train Meal: A Wake-Up Call for Food Safety on Indian Railways
33 seconds
Passenger Finds Worm in Train Meal: A Wake-Up Call for Food Safety on Indian Railways
Austin Ekeler: End of an Era with the Los Angeles Chargers?
1 min
Austin Ekeler: End of an Era with the Los Angeles Chargers?
Carolina Panthers' Players Recognized as Alternates for NFC Pro Bowl Despite Tough Season
1 min
Carolina Panthers' Players Recognized as Alternates for NFC Pro Bowl Despite Tough Season
Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes Trade Accolades in Playful Social Media Video
1 min
Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes Trade Accolades in Playful Social Media Video
Philadelphia Police Department's First DEI Officer Terminated Ahead of New Administration
1 min
Philadelphia Police Department's First DEI Officer Terminated Ahead of New Administration
Groundbreaking Research Paves Way for Regulating Protein Translation in Mammalian Cells
2 mins
Groundbreaking Research Paves Way for Regulating Protein Translation in Mammalian Cells
Austin Ekeler’s Uncertain Future with LA Chargers Amidst Declining Performance
2 mins
Austin Ekeler’s Uncertain Future with LA Chargers Amidst Declining Performance
California Legislative Session Interrupted by Protesters Demanding Cease-fire
2 mins
California Legislative Session Interrupted by Protesters Demanding Cease-fire
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app