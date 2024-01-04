Ann Arbor Restaurant Week Returns: A Gastronomic Celebration

Mark your calendars, food enthusiasts! The much-anticipated Ann Arbor Restaurant Week is gearing up for its return, promising a gastronomic extravaganza with over 30 local eateries participating. Set to run from January 21 to January 26, the event is a culinary celebration that brings together the city’s vibrant food scene, with participating restaurants offering an array of specials.

A Feast for Everyone

From family to-go meals and lunch specials to chef highlights and ‘menu for 2’ offers, the event is designed to cater to a wide range of taste buds and dining preferences. This year’s event also includes a special nod to the city’s history, with some restaurants offering specials themed around Ann Arbor’s bicentennial birthday.

Building on Tradition

While the specific details about the offerings of individual restaurants are yet to be disclosed, past events provide a tantalizing glimpse into what might be expected. Previous editions of the Ann Arbor Restaurant Week have featured multi-course fixed-price menus, enticing discounts, innovative drink and food pairings, and engaging cooking demonstrations, leaving food lovers eagerly anticipating this year’s line-up.

A Celebration of Local Cuisine

Organized annually by Main Street Ann Arbor at the start of the year, the event enjoys support from a variety of sponsors, including Destination Ann Arbor, the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, and Great Lakes Wine and Spirit. The underlying aim of Ann Arbor’s Restaurant Week is to showcase the local culinary scene and provide unique dining experiences to residents and visitors, further cementing the city’s reputation as a foodie hotspot.