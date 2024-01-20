Ann Arbor Restaurant Week: A Gastronomic Delight

Ann Arbor Restaurant Week, a culinary delight featuring more than two dozen restaurants, is all set to grace the city with a diverse range of cuisines, both for dine-in and takeout. The event, which falls as part of Ann Arbor's bicentennial festivities, is scheduled to run from January 21 to 26, offering an inviting platform for food enthusiasts to explore.

Delicious Deals and Special Menus

From vegan to vegetarian, the participating restaurants are leaving no stone unturned to cater to every palate. Noteworthy among the multifarious offerings are Pretzel Bell's $25 dine-in-only special for two and the Dixboro Project's $60 three-course dinner menu, and a $36 three-course lunch menu. The prices listed do not include tax or gratuity.

Recognized Culinary Excellence

The Dixboro Project, which earned recognition as the third Best New Restaurant by the Detroit Free Press in 2022, has upped the ante with its intriguing three-course offerings. Mainstreet Ventures is also among the over 30 participating restaurants, set to offer unique dishes and specials, including exclusive bicentennial themed specials.

More than Just Food

Presented by the Main Street Area Association and sponsored by various organizations, Ann Arbor Restaurant Week is more than just an event. It's a celebration of the city's rich culinary scene, capturing the essence of Ann Arbor's gastronomic diversity. To learn more about the event and participating restaurants, food enthusiasts can visit the official website of Ann Arbor Restaurant Week.