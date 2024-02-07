Anastacia Tastes Pork Chop on 'This Morning', Discusses 'Our Songs' Album

On a recent Wednesday episode of popular talk show 'This Morning', viewers were treated to an unexpected surprise. American singer Anastacia, known for her vegetarian lifestyle, found herself succumbing to the allure of a beautifully prepared pork chop. The dish was the creation of esteemed chef Ainsley Harriott, inspired by his culinary journeys to the Mediterranean island of Malta.

Advertisment

An Unplanned Departure from Vegetarianism

Amidst the lively chaos of the cooking segment, Anastacia found herself swayed by the aroma and visual appeal of Harriott's dish. Despite her known vegetarian preferences, she took a bite, humorously acknowledging her dietary status. This led to a light-hearted exchange with the show's hosts, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, much to the amusement of viewers.

Public Reaction: Amusement and Confusion

Advertisment

The incident sparked an immediate reaction on social media, with fans expressing a mix of amusement and confusion over the singer's actions. Many found humor in the unexpected turn of events, while others were left scratching their heads at the seeming contradiction.

'Our Songs': Anastacia's Eighth Studio Album

During the same episode, Anastacia spoke about her latest musical project, 'Our Songs'. Her eighth studio album, it is a collection of English translations of German rock songs. Anastacia revealed the challenges she faced in translating these songs and understanding their deep meanings, even working with a professor to ensure accuracy. The album, which includes songs she personally wrote, has resonated powerfully with audiences, especially in Germany, where it has secured top positions in the music charts.