en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Anas Saba: Unveiling Nashville’s Culinary Diversity through ‘Hidden Gems’

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:00 am EST
Anas Saba: Unveiling Nashville’s Culinary Diversity through ‘Hidden Gems’

In the heart of Tennessee, Nashville native Anas Saba is using his Instagram account, Nashville Hidden Gems, to spotlight a side of Music City that often goes unnoticed: its diverse, immigrant-owned restaurants. A son of Yemeni immigrants, Saba has garnered a significant online following, with his account boasting over 75,000 followers. Through recommendations, keen observations, and his own discoveries, he uncovers and showcases the city’s rich culinary diversity, focusing particularly on businesses owned by immigrants.

A Passion Rooted in Tradition

For Saba, food is more than just sustenance; it’s a medium of expression, a way to demonstrate generosity and love. This deep-rooted passion for food comes from his family’s tradition of expressing honor and affection through meals. The flavorful dishes prepared by his mother and the love for food fostered by his father played a pivotal role in shaping his culinary interests and perspectives.

From Food Tours to Social Media Influence

While studying at Belmont University, Saba began organizing food tours to introduce others to the diverse array of cuisines available in Nashville, especially those offered by immigrant-owned eateries. His tours garnered success and were well-received until they were interrupted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. An unintended pause led Saba to spend time in Mexico City on a grant, teaching English and exploring regional Mexican cuisines.

Refining the Mission

Returning home in January 2023, Saba refined his mission and started focusing more on local, international communities. His aim is not merely to promote small businesses, but also to collaborate with tourism brands to encourage people to explore new types of food, thereby challenging stereotypes and fostering a sense of common humanity through shared culinary experiences. His ultimate goal is to inspire people to step outside their comfort zones, echoing his own positive experiences with trying new cuisines and connecting with their creators.

0
Food United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
19 mins ago
Molson Coors to Host Earnings Call Webcast, Emphasizes Diverse Portfolio and ESG Commitment
Molson Coors Beverage Company, a brewing titan with over two centuries under its belt, renowned for crafting beloved beer brands such as Coors Light, Miller Lite, and Blue Moon Belgian White, is set to host a webcast of its 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call. The announcement comes as part of the
Molson Coors to Host Earnings Call Webcast, Emphasizes Diverse Portfolio and ESG Commitment
Delaware County's Churches Unite in Service: A Mosaic of Community Events and Services
44 mins ago
Delaware County's Churches Unite in Service: A Mosaic of Community Events and Services
Embrace Veganuary with Perfect Cellar's Curated Selection of Vegan Wines
45 mins ago
Embrace Veganuary with Perfect Cellar's Curated Selection of Vegan Wines
Peterborough Vegan Market Rings in the New Year with its First Event
36 mins ago
Peterborough Vegan Market Rings in the New Year with its First Event
Aldi's Whiskys Make a Mark at the Scotch Whisky Masters, Delivering Quality at Affordable Prices
39 mins ago
Aldi's Whiskys Make a Mark at the Scotch Whisky Masters, Delivering Quality at Affordable Prices
Citigroup Forecasts: Just Eat may Outperform Rivals in European Food Delivery Market
43 mins ago
Citigroup Forecasts: Just Eat may Outperform Rivals in European Food Delivery Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Conservatives Face Dilemma Over House Spending Package Amid GOP Discord
35 seconds
Conservatives Face Dilemma Over House Spending Package Amid GOP Discord
PharmaLogic and ARTBIO Collaborate to Advance Radiopharmaceutical Cancer Therapies
41 seconds
PharmaLogic and ARTBIO Collaborate to Advance Radiopharmaceutical Cancer Therapies
14th Monaco Optimist Team Race: A Testament to Youth Sailing Excellence
2 mins
14th Monaco Optimist Team Race: A Testament to Youth Sailing Excellence
Taiwan Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and the Threat of Disinformation
3 mins
Taiwan Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and the Threat of Disinformation
Elle Brooke Eyes Big Fight With UFC Stars Ronda Rousey and Paige VanZant
4 mins
Elle Brooke Eyes Big Fight With UFC Stars Ronda Rousey and Paige VanZant
Town Triumphs Over Ardmore in Thrilling Comeback
4 mins
Town Triumphs Over Ardmore in Thrilling Comeback
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to Jind: A Prelude to Election and Expansion
4 mins
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to Jind: A Prelude to Election and Expansion
Seny Dieng's Injury Paves Way for Tom Glover's Rise in Middlesbrough
5 mins
Seny Dieng's Injury Paves Way for Tom Glover's Rise in Middlesbrough
Ballinamallard Bow Out of Irish Cup Following Newry City Defeat
5 mins
Ballinamallard Bow Out of Irish Cup Following Newry City Defeat
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
1 hour
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
19 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
20 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app