Anas Saba: Unveiling Nashville’s Culinary Diversity through ‘Hidden Gems’

In the heart of Tennessee, Nashville native Anas Saba is using his Instagram account, Nashville Hidden Gems, to spotlight a side of Music City that often goes unnoticed: its diverse, immigrant-owned restaurants. A son of Yemeni immigrants, Saba has garnered a significant online following, with his account boasting over 75,000 followers. Through recommendations, keen observations, and his own discoveries, he uncovers and showcases the city’s rich culinary diversity, focusing particularly on businesses owned by immigrants.

A Passion Rooted in Tradition

For Saba, food is more than just sustenance; it’s a medium of expression, a way to demonstrate generosity and love. This deep-rooted passion for food comes from his family’s tradition of expressing honor and affection through meals. The flavorful dishes prepared by his mother and the love for food fostered by his father played a pivotal role in shaping his culinary interests and perspectives.

From Food Tours to Social Media Influence

While studying at Belmont University, Saba began organizing food tours to introduce others to the diverse array of cuisines available in Nashville, especially those offered by immigrant-owned eateries. His tours garnered success and were well-received until they were interrupted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. An unintended pause led Saba to spend time in Mexico City on a grant, teaching English and exploring regional Mexican cuisines.

Refining the Mission

Returning home in January 2023, Saba refined his mission and started focusing more on local, international communities. His aim is not merely to promote small businesses, but also to collaborate with tourism brands to encourage people to explore new types of food, thereby challenging stereotypes and fostering a sense of common humanity through shared culinary experiences. His ultimate goal is to inspire people to step outside their comfort zones, echoing his own positive experiences with trying new cuisines and connecting with their creators.