en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Analyst Raises Chipotle’s Price Target, Foresees Steady Sales Growth

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:50 pm EST
Analyst Raises Chipotle’s Price Target, Foresees Steady Sales Growth

Analyst Joshua Long of Stephens has revised the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) upward to $2,800, a significant leap from the earlier figure of $2,330, while upholding an Overweight rating for the company. Long’s outlook is influenced by ongoing steady same-store sales trends at Chipotle, with a slight uptick anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2023 (4Q23). He projects a 7.5% surge that marginally exceeds the previous consensus estimate of 7%.

The Factors Driving Growth

The analyst attributes this growth to a myriad of factors. The success of the Carne Asada promotion, a spike in digital engagement, and enhancements in store operations and peak period throughput have all played crucial roles in driving sales. Despite the current labor market presenting considerable challenges, Chipotle has managed to make significant strides in staffing, training, and engagement. These improvements could potentially bolster further market share gains in 2024.

Stabilization Amidst Pressure

Long further notes that food costs have largely stabilized, with the exception of beef prices which continue to face escalating pressure. The estimated earnings per share (EPS) for 4Q23 have been adjusted upwards to $9.24 from the previous $8.87, reflecting the higher sales estimate. Looking ahead at the fiscal year 2024 (FY24), sales are projected to grow by 6.0%, leading to a revised EPS forecast of $55.15, marking an increase from the previous estimate of $53.00.

Performance Analysis: A Closer Look

As of January 2, 2024, CMG stock displayed mixed performance, with positive momentum counteracted by a drop in pre-market trading. However, the stock is currently performing well within its 52-week range and above its 200-day simple moving average, indicating a positive trend. A closer look at key financial metrics such as total revenue, net income, and EPS reveals a complex picture. On one hand, CMG reported a total revenue of $8.63 billion in the past year, marking a 14.41% increase compared to the previous year. The company’s net income also reflected a significant 37.69% increase compared to the previous year. On the other hand, the net income decreased by 8.36% since the last quarter, and the EPS reported a substantial 39.89% increase compared to the previous year, but the EPS decreased by 8.14% since the last quarter.

0
Business Food United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Toyota Breaks Tradition, Skips 2023 Super Bowl Advertising Campaign

By Dil Bar Irshad

Sustainable Packaging Market Poised to Reach USD 406.66 billion by 2029: Comprehensive Analysis

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Businessman's $1 Million Bet on Texas Longhorns Ends in Loss

By Salman Khan

Monongahela Power and Potomac Edison Customers to Benefit From Bill Credit Following Audit

By Dil Bar Irshad

California's Regulations on Gift Cards Amid Rising Scams ...
@Business · 2 mins
California's Regulations on Gift Cards Amid Rising Scams ...
heart comment 0
Tyson Foods Reports Fiscal Loss; Cal Maine Foods to Acquire Closed Tyson Plant

By BNN Correspondents

Tyson Foods Reports Fiscal Loss; Cal Maine Foods to Acquire Closed Tyson Plant
Pomerantz LLP Investigates Driven Brands Holdings for Potential Securities Fraud

By Saboor Bayat

Pomerantz LLP Investigates Driven Brands Holdings for Potential Securities Fraud
Teck Resources Secures First Option on Condor’s Cobreorco Project

By Nimrah Khatoon

Teck Resources Secures First Option on Condor's Cobreorco Project
Navigating California’s Gift Card Laws: Understanding Your Rights and Risks

By Geeta Pillai

Navigating California's Gift Card Laws: Understanding Your Rights and Risks
Latest Headlines
World News
Record-Breaking Performances in the NHL: Rookie Bedard, MacKinnon, Matthews, and Hellebuyck Shine
40 seconds
Record-Breaking Performances in the NHL: Rookie Bedard, MacKinnon, Matthews, and Hellebuyck Shine
Businessman's $1 Million Bet on Texas Longhorns Ends in Loss
2 mins
Businessman's $1 Million Bet on Texas Longhorns Ends in Loss
Defensive Powerhouse Kaitlyn Deiter: A Key Player for TCNJ Lions
2 mins
Defensive Powerhouse Kaitlyn Deiter: A Key Player for TCNJ Lions
AJ Francis Reflects on Former WWE Colleague Lacey Evans' Departure and New Ventures
2 mins
AJ Francis Reflects on Former WWE Colleague Lacey Evans' Departure and New Ventures
D.C. United Poised for New Era with Troy Lesesne at the Helm
2 mins
D.C. United Poised for New Era with Troy Lesesne at the Helm
Jason Kanzler Exits Astros to Join Chicago Cubs in Personnel Shake-Up
2 mins
Jason Kanzler Exits Astros to Join Chicago Cubs in Personnel Shake-Up
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's Rivalry Takes Center Stage in New Broadway Production
2 mins
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's Rivalry Takes Center Stage in New Broadway Production
La Liga Standings: Real Madrid and Girona Lead the Table, Relegation Threat Looms for Bottom Three
2 mins
La Liga Standings: Real Madrid and Girona Lead the Table, Relegation Threat Looms for Bottom Three
Nigel Farage Criticizes UK Asylum Policy, Mulls Active Role in Next General Election
2 mins
Nigel Farage Criticizes UK Asylum Policy, Mulls Active Role in Next General Election
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app