Analyst Raises Chipotle’s Price Target, Foresees Steady Sales Growth

Analyst Joshua Long of Stephens has revised the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) upward to $2,800, a significant leap from the earlier figure of $2,330, while upholding an Overweight rating for the company. Long’s outlook is influenced by ongoing steady same-store sales trends at Chipotle, with a slight uptick anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2023 (4Q23). He projects a 7.5% surge that marginally exceeds the previous consensus estimate of 7%.

The Factors Driving Growth

The analyst attributes this growth to a myriad of factors. The success of the Carne Asada promotion, a spike in digital engagement, and enhancements in store operations and peak period throughput have all played crucial roles in driving sales. Despite the current labor market presenting considerable challenges, Chipotle has managed to make significant strides in staffing, training, and engagement. These improvements could potentially bolster further market share gains in 2024.

Stabilization Amidst Pressure

Long further notes that food costs have largely stabilized, with the exception of beef prices which continue to face escalating pressure. The estimated earnings per share (EPS) for 4Q23 have been adjusted upwards to $9.24 from the previous $8.87, reflecting the higher sales estimate. Looking ahead at the fiscal year 2024 (FY24), sales are projected to grow by 6.0%, leading to a revised EPS forecast of $55.15, marking an increase from the previous estimate of $53.00.

Performance Analysis: A Closer Look

As of January 2, 2024, CMG stock displayed mixed performance, with positive momentum counteracted by a drop in pre-market trading. However, the stock is currently performing well within its 52-week range and above its 200-day simple moving average, indicating a positive trend. A closer look at key financial metrics such as total revenue, net income, and EPS reveals a complex picture. On one hand, CMG reported a total revenue of $8.63 billion in the past year, marking a 14.41% increase compared to the previous year. The company’s net income also reflected a significant 37.69% increase compared to the previous year. On the other hand, the net income decreased by 8.36% since the last quarter, and the EPS reported a substantial 39.89% increase compared to the previous year, but the EPS decreased by 8.14% since the last quarter.