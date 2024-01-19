Amy Hirst: The Self-Taught Baker Crafting Intricate Edible Art with Cupcakes

In the quaint town of Skelmersdale, Lancashire, a 27-year-old self-taught baker, Amy Hirst, is elevating the art of cake decorating to new heights. Through her business, Amy Bakes, she crafts intricate cupcakes that resemble various food items and objects, ranging from popular fast-food items to unconventional everyday objects - all made with fondant icing.

Advertisment

Amy’s Journey into Edible Artistry

Amy's journey began in 2014 when she dropped out of university. What began as a pastime soon morphed into a full-time job, fueled by her passion for cake decorating. Her meticulous process involves waiting for the icing to dry before applying edible paint and allowing it to set - an endeavour that can take up to 24 hours for a single cupcake. Amy's artistic prowess led to the launch of Amy Bakes, gaining recognition and popularity on Instagram.

From Big Macs to Plasters: A Wide Range of Creations

Advertisment

Amy’s creations are nothing short of remarkable. With a keen eye for detail, she has made miniature replicas of McDonald's Big Macs, KFC chicken meals, Greggs sausage rolls, steak and chips, and even Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Not limiting herself to food items alone, Amy has also received unusual requests for a tub of Sudocrem, a tube of Bonjela, and a packet of plasters.

Price, Collections, and Future Plans

Due to the time and effort put into each cupcake, prices start at £5 and can go up to £35 or more. The cupcakes are only available for collection given their delicate nature. Some customers even choose to freeze and keep her cupcakes as collectibles rather than consume them. Despite the challenges, Amy has refused to create vehicles, male faces, and shoes due to the time they take. She takes great joy in knowing her cakes create memorable moments for people and eagerly anticipates the wild requests that will come her way. To keep up with her latest creations, one can visit AmyBakesUk on Facebook or amyscupcakesx on Instagram.