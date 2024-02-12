America's Best Restaurants Roadshow to Feature SB's Lakeside Love Shack

Late February 2024 will bring an exciting event to the beloved local restaurant, SB's Lakeside Love Shack. America's Best Restaurants (ABR) will make a stop at the Love Shack on February 26th as part of their ABR Roadshow, highlighting popular dishes and featuring an on-camera interview with owner Sarabeth Hagan.

A Unique Destination Spot

SB's Lakeside Love Shack, which opened its doors in 2017, has become a must-visit location for both locals and tourists. With its fun, B-52s party vibe and welcoming community atmosphere, the restaurant has made a name for itself with its unique menu and friendly service.

From Teacher to Restaurateur

Owner Sarabeth Hagan initially pursued a career in teaching; however, she found her true calling in the hospitality industry. The success of SB's Lakeside Love Shack led to the opening of a second location in early 2022 at 2600 Main St. in Richmond.

America's Best Restaurants Roadshow

America's Best Restaurants is known for showcasing the finest establishments across the nation. Their ABR Roadshow visits various restaurants to highlight their most popular dishes and share the stories behind these culinary gems. On February 26th, they will be at SB's Lakeside Love Shack, capturing the essence of what makes this restaurant so special.

The episode featuring SB's Lakeside Love Shack will be announced and aired on the America's Best Restaurants website at a later date. This is a fantastic opportunity for the restaurant to gain national recognition and for viewers to get a glimpse into the magic that makes the Love Shack a favorite among patrons.

As we eagerly await the ABR Roadshow's visit to SB's Lakeside Love Shack, let us celebrate the hard work, dedication, and passion that have made this local restaurant a standout in the community and beyond.

