American Woman Turns Personal Adversity into Culinary Triumph in Northern Ireland

Emily McCorkell, an American expatriate hailing from Glenside, Pennsylvania, has catalyzed a significant shift in her life by introducing an American BBQ food truck in Northern Ireland. An audacious venture initiated by a traumatic episode, the business has not only brought a fresh gust of American cuisine to Northern Ireland but also turned adversity into a beacon of hope and resilience.

From Adversity to Enterprise

In 2005, Emily moved to Derry, Northern Ireland, where she met and married Norman. The couple, blessed with two children, was leading a peaceful life until destiny threw them a curveball. Norman was diagnosed with adult onset epilepsy, a condition that led to him losing his job and, subsequently, their home. It was a period of turmoil for the family, a phase that prompted Emily to reassess their lifestyle.

Amid the chaos, Emily identified food as a pivotal aspect in Norman's recovery process and a potent medium to connect with others. The realization marked a turning point in her life, leading to the birth of Lo & Slo in 2018 - an American BBQ business that advocates the importance of slow food and nutrition.

Lo & Slo: A Success Story

The business, which initially saw Emily catering at a construction site and concocting home-made sauces, soon expanded its horizons. Lo & Slo grew to encompass a food trailer, a testament to the quality of their offerings and the resultant overwhelming response. The venture gained traction, earning accolades at food awards and carving a niche for itself in the local food scene.

Wild & Fired BBQ School: A Testament to Passion

Emily's dedication to her craft and her philosophy on food didn't stop at Lo & Slo. She ventured further, launching the Wild & Fired BBQ School. This initiative enabled her to offer cooking classes, thereby sharing her passion for food, its correlation with health, and the importance of community. It underscores her commitment to the cause and her drive to make a difference.

The narrative of Emily McCorkell is more than just a tale of an American BBQ food truck in Northern Ireland. It's a testament to human resilience, the power of passion, and the belief in the therapeutic power of food.