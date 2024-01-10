en English
Food

American Mom in Paris Critiques US Food System, Sparks Dialogue

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:50 pm EST
American Mom in Paris Critiques US Food System, Sparks Dialogue

When Isabelle Bertolami, a co-founder of skincare company Propre Baby and an American mother living in Paris, decided to document her recent visit to the US on TikTok, she likely did not anticipate the stir it would cause. Her video, a candid critique of the American food system, quickly amassed over 81,000 views, sparking a dialogue about the high costs and dubious quality of food in the States.

From Paris to the US: A Journey Into Food Shock

Bertolami expressed her astonishment at a number of factors. She questioned the seemingly perpetual shelf life of groceries, the pervasive saltiness of American food, the customary practice of tipping, and the digestive discomfort she experienced upon her return. In France, Bertolami is accustomed to shopping more frequently due to the rapid spoilage of fresh produce. In the US, however, she noted her groceries endured a suspiciously long time.

Unmasking the ‘Real’ in American Food

Bertolami’s critique extended to the condition of specific food items. One such example was cream cheese, which she found to have an unusual consistency and be laden with additives. Her observations led her to the unsettling conclusion that food in the US feels far removed from ‘real food’. It was a sentiment she did not hold back from sharing, labeling the situation as ‘criminal’.

A Resonating Revelation

The American mom’s observations struck a chord with many social media users, who echoed similar sentiments about the food system, high costs, the ingrained culture of tipping, and the ubiquity of plastic packaging. The outpouring of agreement suggests that Bertolami’s critique was not a lone cry, but rather a sentiment shared by a significant portion of the American populace.

In an interesting twist, the article also segued into discussing a promotional segment for a Mindful Box subscription service and a Sleepybelly pregnancy pillow. These products offered readers solutions for self-care and comfort, perhaps a subtle nod to the need for self-care in the face of a flawed food system.

Food Lifestyle United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

