Food

American Countess Cruise: Nostalgic Journey Through America’s Heartland Awaits Travelers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:59 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:55 pm EST
American Countess Cruise: Nostalgic Journey Through America’s Heartland Awaits Travelers

Stepping onboard the American Countess, passengers are instantly transported back in time. The classic riverboat, with its twin red paddlewheels and Victorian gingerbread trim, is a reminder of the peak transportation era when the Mississippi River was the western frontier of the United States. The newest addition to the American Queen Voyages fleet, the American Countess, offers a unique, nostalgic journey through America’s heartland on a nine-day bourbon-themed cruise along the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers.

A Voyage Back in Time

The journey starts from Louisville, Kentucky, after passengers enjoy a complimentary pre-cruise night at The Brown Hotel. Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023, The Brown Hotel is known for the iconic hot brown sandwich, a culinary delight that sets the tone for the gastronomic experiences to come. From Louisville, the cruise traces the path of the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers, visiting small Kentucky cities, Mark Twain’s favored town of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and making a stop near the iconic Gateway Arch National Park in St. Louis.

From Casino Boat to Boutique Hotel

Originally a casino boat named Kanesville Queen, the American Countess underwent a top-to-bottom renovation that added 60 feet in length and transformed it into a passenger vessel with no gaming tables. Today, it resembles a boutique hotel, offering intimate spaces and a leisurely pace. With 123 passenger cabins, the focus is on the small towns, the stunning scenery, and the camaraderie among passengers.

Beyond the Cruise

Upon boarding, passengers are welcomed with a cocktail and encouraged to explore the boat’s amenities. These include a spacious lounge, a main salon, a theatre, and a dining room. The cruise offers an opportunity to delve deep into Southern charm and hospitality, with additional excursions available such as Churchill Downs and the Castle and Key Distillery.

Food Travel & Tourism United States
