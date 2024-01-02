Ambrosia: MannCave Distilling’s Unique Liquor Innovation Stirs Regulatory Challenge

In a quiet corner of West Virginia, a family-owned distillery, MannCave Distilling, has concocted a strikingly unique spirit, christened Ambrosia. Made from unrefined maple sap, this is an innovation that emerged from a chance conversation with Spruce Knob Maple at a trade fair. An amalgamation of curiosity and creativity led to a four-month developmental process under the discerning eye of the distillery’s director, Stephen Mann.

A New Flavor on the Horizon

Ambrosia is no ordinary beverage. The 110 proof spirit stands out with its unique fermentation process and an unexpected flavor profile. It has been described as an ode to American breakfast, yet defies expectation with its subdued sweetness. This original spin on traditional spirits is a testament to Stephen Mann’s innovative approach to distilling.

Regulatory Challenges and the Road Ahead

The introduction of Ambrosia, however, has not been without its challenges. Its distinctiveness has left it stranded in the realm of federal liquor categories. As such, the distillery has been in a holding pattern for over a year, as regulators grapple with classifying this novel beverage. Stephen Mann, undeterred, has been advocating for legislative action to codify the product and enable its production and distribution on a larger scale.

A Legacy of Distinction

Stephen Mann, who established MannCave Distilling in 2017, using water from a disused coal mine, is no stranger to acclaim. His distillery’s moonshine, whisky, and vodka have won awards and found success. The challenge now is to navigate the regulatory landscape for Ambrosia. The company is currently limited by the availability of maple sap stocks and is working towards a definition for Ambrosia that would require it to be made of at least 51% maple sap sourced from West Virginia.