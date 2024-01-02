en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Amazon Rolls Out Major Discounts on Breville Juicers to Boost Healthy Routines in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:22 am EST
Amazon Rolls Out Major Discounts on Breville Juicers to Boost Healthy Routines in 2024

Online retail giant Amazon has initiated a substantial sale, featuring an array of Breville juicers, Bluicers, and other related products to bolster your 2024 health regimen. The spotlight of this sale is the Breville BJE200XL Juice Fountain, now available at a reduced price of $79.95, inclusive of shipping. This cost embodies a significant reduction from its regular price of $100, marking one of the lowest prices for this product since 2022, with only a $5 difference from the best previous deal.

Breville BJE200XL: A Comprehensive Health Solution

Known for its efficiency and innovative design, the Breville BJE200XL Juice Fountain is equipped with a 3-inch wide chute that can process whole fruits and vegetables. It also features a pulp collection system, a titanium-reinforced disc, and an Italian-made micro mesh filter, all designed for optimal juice and nutrient extraction. Customers purchasing this product will also receive a 25-ounce juice jug and a cleaning brush, adding to the product’s convenience and ease of use.

Other Deals in the Sale

Apart from the BJE200XL, the sale encompasses other Breville juicer models known for their performance and reliability. More affordable options are also available, such as the Magic Bullet Mini Juicer, priced around $60 or less. The sale also includes the Breville Juice Fountain Compact, a model well-regarded for its compact size but powerful performance. It boasts a wide chute, stainless steel components, and efficient juice and nutrient extraction mechanisms, all designed to save counter space.

Amazon’s Continued Commitment to Health

This sale event is a clear testament to Amazon’s continued commitment to support its customers’ health routines. By offering these high-quality juicers at discounted prices, Amazon enables its customers to maintain a healthy lifestyle without compromising on budget. Always at the forefront of customer satisfaction, Amazon continues to provide opportunities for customers to enjoy premium products at affordable prices.

0
Business Food Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Underperforming Vanguard Value Index Fund Faces Tough Competition

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Cattle Market Holds Steady in Final Week of 2023; Higher Prices Expected in 2024

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Conservatives Challenge Blackburn Council's Parking Fee Hike

By Rafia Tasleem

Canola Market Declines in First Trading Session of 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tesla Reports 38% Increase in 2023 Vehicle Deliveries, Plans to Open U ...
@Business · 1 min
Tesla Reports 38% Increase in 2023 Vehicle Deliveries, Plans to Open U ...
heart comment 0
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition

By Wojciech Zylm

Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition
NYSE Warns Li-Cycle After Stock Value Plummets, Class Action Lawsuit Initiated

By BNN Correspondents

NYSE Warns Li-Cycle After Stock Value Plummets, Class Action Lawsuit Initiated
The Fate of Alderson Broaddus University’s Campus Hangs in the Balance

By Muthana Al-Najjar

The Fate of Alderson Broaddus University's Campus Hangs in the Balance
Oman’s Stock Market Faces Challenges in 2023, Optimism Fuels 2024 Outlook

By BNN Correspondents

Oman's Stock Market Faces Challenges in 2023, Optimism Fuels 2024 Outlook
Latest Headlines
World News
Dallas Cowboys Eyeing Wisconsin's Braelon Allen for Potential Draft: A Deep Dive
14 seconds
Dallas Cowboys Eyeing Wisconsin's Braelon Allen for Potential Draft: A Deep Dive
Sharon Osbourne at 71: Reflecting on Life, Controversies, and Lessons Learned
31 seconds
Sharon Osbourne at 71: Reflecting on Life, Controversies, and Lessons Learned
dvLED Technology: The Game Changer in Esports
41 seconds
dvLED Technology: The Game Changer in Esports
BDF Pharmaceuticals Launches BDENZA: A Significant Leap in Prostate Cancer Treatment
52 seconds
BDF Pharmaceuticals Launches BDENZA: A Significant Leap in Prostate Cancer Treatment
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Sustains Severe Head Injury: Concerns Over His Recovery Loom Large
1 min
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Sustains Severe Head Injury: Concerns Over His Recovery Loom Large
Digital Revolution in China's Healthcare: A Leap into the Future
1 min
Digital Revolution in China's Healthcare: A Leap into the Future
Conservatives Challenge Blackburn Council's Parking Fee Hike
1 min
Conservatives Challenge Blackburn Council's Parking Fee Hike
David Warner's Farewell Test Match: A Tribute to a Lasting Friendship
1 min
David Warner's Farewell Test Match: A Tribute to a Lasting Friendship
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition
2 mins
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app