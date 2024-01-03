en English
Alva KL: A Sky Dining Experience with a Panoramic View in Kuala Lumpur

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:19 pm EST
Perched on the 99th floor of Ascott Star KLCC, a new culinary star has risen in the heart of Kuala Lumpur. The newly opened sky dining-and-grill restaurant, Alva KL, promises a unique dining experience with a panoramic view of the city skyline that could dazzle even the most discerning food connoisseur.

Exquisite Fusion on High

Patrons at Alva KL have the luxury to choose their dining setting. They can either indulge in the comfortable indoor ambiance or opt for the outdoor bar with a breath-taking view. But the allure of Alva KL is not limited to its stunning sightlines. The restaurant also prides itself on its menu, boasting modern fusion dishes that are as visually appealing as they are flavorful.

A Menu that Excites the Palate

The gastronomic delights presented by Alva KL range from Seared US Scallops adorned with Japanese fish roe to succulent Australian lamb short ribs. Seafood lovers can relish the Atlantic Cod on Fragrant Lotus Leaf, while those with an appreciation for more exotic flavors can savor the Spinach Risotto paired with Thai Grilled Cuttlefish. The diverse menu caters to a variety of taste preferences, promising an unforgettable culinary journey.

Handcrafted Drinks and Desserts

Complementing the food offerings is a stone age-inspired bar that specializes in handcrafted cocktails and mocktails. Each drink has been carefully created to complement the diverse flavors of the dishes. For dessert enthusiasts, the standout option is the Above the Cloud Tiramisu, a sweet treat that aligns with the restaurant’s high-altitude theme and rounds off a perfect dining experience.

Open daily for lunch and dinner, Alva KL delivers an exquisite experience that combines a stunning view, exceptional food, and a unique atmosphere, making it a must-visit for foodies and adventurers alike.

