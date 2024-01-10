en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Al’s Breakfast: A Narrow Minneapolis Marvel in MSN’s Top 50

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
Al’s Breakfast: A Narrow Minneapolis Marvel in MSN’s Top 50

In the heart of Minneapolis, nestled in the bustling Dinkytown neighborhood, lies a culinary gem that is as narrow as it is renowned – Al’s Breakfast. This hole-in-the-wall wonder, a mere 10 feet wide, has earned a spotlight in MSN’s list of the 50 Best Hole-in-the-Wall places for breakfast in each state. A testament to its distinctive charm and delectable offerings, Al’s has etched its name in the city’s breakfast scene, serving up mouth-watering breakfast plates with a side of unique ambiance.

The Appeal of Authenticity

What sets Al’s Breakfast apart is not just its limited space, but the authentic, homemade meals it serves. From corned beef hash to buttermilk pancakes laden with diverse toppings, Al’s culinary style is a delightful blend of traditional and innovative. The menu boasts a variety of scrambles, omelets, pancakes, and waffles, each dish meticulously prepared to satisfy morning appetites.

Size is Not a Limitation

Despite its compact size, Al’s has a magnetic pull. The intimate atmosphere of the restaurant, which accommodates just 14 stools at its counter, adds to its appeal. This limited seating often leads to potential lines, but patrons concur that the wait is well worth it. The narrowest restaurant in Minneapolis, Al’s Breakfast, has turned its size into its strength.

A Neighborhood Gem

Located in proximity to the University of Minnesota, Al’s Breakfast has become a cherished spot for students and locals alike. The nondescript exterior belies the gastronomic adventure within, making Al’s a hidden treasure in the city. This recognition from MSN underscores Al’s Breakfast’s standing as a premier breakfast destination, not just in Minneapolis, but across the state.

0
Food Travel & Tourism United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
11 mins ago
Casey's Launches Search for Chief Pizza & Beer Officer
Casey’s, the renowned Fortune 500 company and the third-largest convenience store retailer in the United States, has announced a search for a unique role in its ranks – a Chief Pizza & Beer Officer. This novel position is designed to fuse the joys of savoring handmade pizza and quaffing ice-cold beer with the responsibilities of
Casey's Launches Search for Chief Pizza & Beer Officer
Oreo Teams Up with Pac-Man in a Playful Marketing Campaign
50 mins ago
Oreo Teams Up with Pac-Man in a Playful Marketing Campaign
Christmas Day Dining Debacle at Welsh Pub Leads to Complaints and Refunds
50 mins ago
Christmas Day Dining Debacle at Welsh Pub Leads to Complaints and Refunds
First Look for Charity Event: A Gourmet Prelude to the Chicago Auto Show
24 mins ago
First Look for Charity Event: A Gourmet Prelude to the Chicago Auto Show
Sparks Restaurant and Bar: Bringing Affordable Gastronomy to Meadville
30 mins ago
Sparks Restaurant and Bar: Bringing Affordable Gastronomy to Meadville
Transforming a Food Desert: New Development Brings Hope to Gila River Indian Community
34 mins ago
Transforming a Food Desert: New Development Brings Hope to Gila River Indian Community
Latest Headlines
World News
White Evangelicals' Unwavering Support for Trump: A Paradox Unraveled
18 seconds
White Evangelicals' Unwavering Support for Trump: A Paradox Unraveled
GyroGlove: A Technological Marvel Stabilizing Parkinson's Tremors
2 mins
GyroGlove: A Technological Marvel Stabilizing Parkinson's Tremors
49ers' Captain Arik Armstead Nominated for NFLPA Alan Page Community Award
2 mins
49ers' Captain Arik Armstead Nominated for NFLPA Alan Page Community Award
Dane Chisholm: A Notable Career Ends as Rugby Star Announces Retirement
2 mins
Dane Chisholm: A Notable Career Ends as Rugby Star Announces Retirement
Groundbreaking Studies Target Language Planning and Mental Health for Deaf and Hard of Hearing
2 mins
Groundbreaking Studies Target Language Planning and Mental Health for Deaf and Hard of Hearing
POLITICO's Panel Discussion: A Deep Dive into 2024 Taiwan Presidential Election
3 mins
POLITICO's Panel Discussion: A Deep Dive into 2024 Taiwan Presidential Election
Titleist Unveils Enhanced TruFeel Golf Ball for 2024: More Distance and Spin in Play
3 mins
Titleist Unveils Enhanced TruFeel Golf Ball for 2024: More Distance and Spin in Play
Unseen Danger: Study Reveals High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
4 mins
Unseen Danger: Study Reveals High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
Jimmy Garoppolo's Turbulent Year with the Las Vegas Raiders: From Contracts to Benching
4 mins
Jimmy Garoppolo's Turbulent Year with the Las Vegas Raiders: From Contracts to Benching
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app