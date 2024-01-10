Al’s Breakfast: A Narrow Minneapolis Marvel in MSN’s Top 50

In the heart of Minneapolis, nestled in the bustling Dinkytown neighborhood, lies a culinary gem that is as narrow as it is renowned – Al’s Breakfast. This hole-in-the-wall wonder, a mere 10 feet wide, has earned a spotlight in MSN’s list of the 50 Best Hole-in-the-Wall places for breakfast in each state. A testament to its distinctive charm and delectable offerings, Al’s has etched its name in the city’s breakfast scene, serving up mouth-watering breakfast plates with a side of unique ambiance.

The Appeal of Authenticity

What sets Al’s Breakfast apart is not just its limited space, but the authentic, homemade meals it serves. From corned beef hash to buttermilk pancakes laden with diverse toppings, Al’s culinary style is a delightful blend of traditional and innovative. The menu boasts a variety of scrambles, omelets, pancakes, and waffles, each dish meticulously prepared to satisfy morning appetites.

Size is Not a Limitation

Despite its compact size, Al’s has a magnetic pull. The intimate atmosphere of the restaurant, which accommodates just 14 stools at its counter, adds to its appeal. This limited seating often leads to potential lines, but patrons concur that the wait is well worth it. The narrowest restaurant in Minneapolis, Al’s Breakfast, has turned its size into its strength.

A Neighborhood Gem

Located in proximity to the University of Minnesota, Al’s Breakfast has become a cherished spot for students and locals alike. The nondescript exterior belies the gastronomic adventure within, making Al’s a hidden treasure in the city. This recognition from MSN underscores Al’s Breakfast’s standing as a premier breakfast destination, not just in Minneapolis, but across the state.