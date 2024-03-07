Aloha Poke Co. Expands in Texas: New Katy Location Fuels Fast-Casual Growth

Aloha Poke Co., a leading fast-casual poke brand, recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest franchise in Katy, Texas, marking a significant step in its expansion within the Houston area. Spearheaded by veteran franchise operator Baryalay Razi, this new outlet at 98 W. Grand Pkwy. S. 160 is the third under Razi's leadership, with plans for more Houston locations on the horizon, including The Highlight at Houston Center.

Advertisment

"Katy, widely regarded as one of Texas's top living destinations, welcomes Aloha Poke Co. with open arms," stated Chris Birkinshaw, CEO of Aloha Poke Co. "This expansion not only strengthens our presence in Texas but also aligns with our mission to serve health-conscious consumers with premium, customizable poke bowls."

Strategic Expansion and Market Trends

Razi's journey from a cook at Whataburger to a multi-unit franchisee showcases his commitment to the fast-casual industry and his vision for Aloha Poke Co.'s growth. His focus on building a family business legacy in Houston is complemented by the increasing consumer demand for healthy, convenient dining options. Poke bowls, recognized for their high protein and omega-3 fatty acids, continue to rise in popularity, buoyed by trends towards customization and grab-and-go eating.

Advertisment

The Aloha Poke Co. Experience

Aloha Poke Co. prides itself on delivering an exceptional dining experience, starting with sashimi-grade fish that's hand-cut daily, and a variety of fresh ingredients for customizable bowls. The brand's success is supported by a robust supply chain, advanced technology, and comprehensive staff training, ensuring high customer return rates. According to company data, 80% of customers revisit within two weeks, with 50% returning twice within three weeks, highlighting the brand's appeal.

Looking Ahead

With consumer preferences increasingly leaning towards fresh, healthy, and customizable dining options, Aloha Poke Co. is well-positioned for continued success and growth. "2024 is set to be an exciting year for us, with two new stores already open and several more in the pipeline," Birkinshaw added. For those interested in joining the fast-casual trend, Aloha Poke Co. offers attractive franchise opportunities, promising a venture into a growing market with a reputable, customer-focused brand.

As Aloha Poke Co. expands its footprint in Texas and beyond, it not only caters to the evolving tastes of health-conscious consumers but also offers budding entrepreneurs a chance to be part of a success story in the fast-casual industry. With each new store opening, Aloha Poke Co. brings a taste of Hawaii closer to consumers, making healthy eating both accessible and enjoyable.