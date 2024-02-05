Allied Global Marketing Appointed as Holland America Line's Agency for Partnerships

Allied Global Marketing, a full-service marketing agency renowned for its innovative strategies, has been appointed as the agency of record for brand partnerships by Holland America Line. The partnership aims to develop collaboration opportunities with top brands to enhance connections to Holland America Line's audience. This move is seen as a strategic step for Holland America Line, a company known for its carefully crafted itineraries, culinary excellence, and personalized service, to enhance its brand engagements and reach.

Allied's Role in Holland America Line's Expansion

Allied Global Marketing, with a global team of over 400 specialists across 23 offices, will be responsible for fostering collaborations that resonate with Holland America Line's audience. The objective is to leverage Allied's comprehensive relationships and innovative thinking to create strategies for brand partnerships. Allied's partnerships team is thrilled about working with Holland America Line to realize a vision for integrated partnerships, starting with the appointment of a 'Fresh Fish Ambassador' and a collaboration with Vital Choice for wild-caught fish and seafood.

First Initiatives of the Partnership

The first two partnerships have already been launched under Allied's guidance. Chef Masaharu Morimoto has been named as the 'Fresh Fish Ambassador' for the Global Fresh Fish Program. Additionally, a collaboration with Vital Choice has been initiated to offer Holland America Line's guests fresh fish cuisine recipes at sea and at home. These partnerships aim to provide guests with unique experiences both onboard and at home, enhancing Holland America Line's brand engagement.

Looking Ahead: More Collaborations on the Horizon

With a history of creating campaigns that drive conversion for diverse customers across various sectors, Allied Global Marketing is poised to facilitate more partnerships for Holland America Line in the future. Many more collaborations are being planned and will be announced in the coming months. This partnership is seen as a strategic move that aligns with Holland America Line's expansion initiatives, including a global fresh fish program, onboard initiatives, and regional enhancements.