Allergic Living's Guide to Allergy-Friendly Valentine's Treats

For those grappling with dietary restrictions, Allergic Living has curated a comprehensive list of allergy-friendly treats to sweeten this Valentine's Day. This selection of products is free from the top 9 allergens, with some products also void of additional allergens like gluten, corn, mustard, sulfites, lupine, and coconut.

Allergy-Friendly Brands and Treats

The array of allergy-friendly treats includes chocolates, baking chocolates, gummy candies, and other sweet delights from eminent brands such as Amanda's Own, Amore Di Mona, Enjoy Life Foods, Free2b, Hershey's, Jelly Belly, Junior Mints, No Whey!, PEZ, Skittles, Vermont Nut Free Chocolates, YumEarth, Allergy Smart, and Rule Breaker Snacks.

Availability and Purchase

These products are conveniently available for purchase online through various websites and are also retailed across numerous outlets in the United States and Canada. Although each product's allergen information has been verified diligently with manufacturers, it is advised to double-check labels to ensure ingredients have not undergone any recent changes.

Additional Resources

For further reading, the list suggests the Allergic Living's 2024 Food-Free Gifts Guide and a selection of allergy-friendly Valentine's desserts. To supplement this effort, Ashley Smith, a support group leader for food allergic families, has provided a detailed guide on creating heart-shaped chocolates that respect allergy restrictions, including information on ingredients, tools, packaging, and storage. Smith also emphasizes the importance of creating allergy-friendly treats for special occasions and offers tips for customization, thereby enriching the Valentine's Day experience for those with dietary restrictions.