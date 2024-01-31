Alex and Reagan Bregman Introduce New Salsa Brand Wild Sol at Celebrity Golf Tournament

On the luscious greens of the Floridian National Golf Club, amid the swing of renowned athletes and the rhythm of celebrated rappers, a new player emerged. This time it wasn't a golfer, but a brand of salsa that took center stage. Alex Bregman, Houston Astros third baseman, together with his wife Reagan Bregman, a dynamic entrepreneur, introduced their latest venture, Wild Sol, at the Reggie Jackson Mr. October Foundation celebrity golf tournament.

Sampling Salsa with the Stars

This high-profile event attracted a slew of MLB legends, NFL greats, and famous rappers. Among those sampling the new salsa were baseball icons Jeff Bagwell and John Smoltz, football stars Andre Johnson, Adrian Peterson, and Jim Kelly, and musical sensations Bun B, 50 Cent, Ne-Yo, and Travis Scott. Their verdicts on the distinctive flavors of Wild Sol are eagerly awaited by fans and food aficionados alike.

Wild Sol: A New Star on the Salsa Scene

Wild Sol's initial product line features four salsa flavors, with some exciting versions incorporating a splash of tequila or mezcal. Bregman describes the salsas as 'distinctive and unique', promising the release of the full list of flavors soon. The couple, however, doesn't stop at salsa. They plan to expand Wild Sol's presence by adding it to store shelves across their home state of Texas, thereby bringing a taste of the Southwest to many more palates.

The Bregmans: From Baseball to BBQ Sauce and Beyond

This venture into the food market isn't the Bregmans' first. They previously launched Breggy Bomb BBQ sauce, a line that held its own in the competitive barbecue market. Despite the new focus on salsa, the Bregmans affirm that their tantalizing BBQ sauce will continue to be available. Beyond the food industry, Reagan Bregman has her own jewelry collection and an athleisure line. The couple also owns an array of race horses that have participated in prestigious events. In addition to their diverse business pursuits, the Bregmans are parents to an 18-month-old son, Knox Samuel Bregman.