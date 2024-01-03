Alec Bradley & Starlight Distillery Unveil Exclusive Cigar-Bourbon Pairing

In a novel synergy between cigar artistry and spirit craftsmanship, Alec Bradley and Starlight Distillery have unveiled an exclusive pairing: the Alec Bradley Gatekeeper cigars and Starlight Single Barrel Bourbon Finished in Vino de Naranja Casks. This unique collaboration forms the third chapter of the ‘Uncut Series’, a limited-edition offering that combines the heritage and expertise of cigar makers Alec and Bradley Rubin with the distilling mastery of Christian Huber. Just 132 sets of this exquisite pairing are available, promising an indulgent sensory experience for cigar and bourbon connoisseurs.

Unveiling the ‘Uncut Series’

A joint venture of cigar legacy Alec Bradley and Starlight Distillery, the ‘Uncut Series’ is the brainchild of seventh-generation master distiller Christian Huber and Alec and Bradley Rubin. The series presents a carefully curated selection of Alec Bradley Gatekeeper cigars and Starlight Single Barrel Bourbon Finished in Vino de Naranja Casks. Only 132 packages, each containing four cigars and a 750 mL bottle of the bourbon, are available for purchase exclusively at Bourbon Outfitter, priced at $99.99 each.

A Confluence of Flavors

The selection process for the bourbon was meticulous and thoughtful, aimed at discovering a barrel that harmonized with the orange notes of Vino de Naranja, a fortified Spanish wine. The final choice, a bourbon aged for five and a half years, carries a proof of 112.1 or 56% ABV. It presents a unique flavor profile, intertwining notes of orange zest, warm cinnamon buns, and milk chocolate. This intricate tapestry of flavors is designed to augment the sensory experience of the Alec Bradley Gatekeeper cigars, resulting in a memorable fusion of aromas and tastes.

Extending the New Year Celebration

Launched on January 2nd, 2024, the pairing is seen as a sophisticated extension of the new year celebration. The exceptional combination of Alec Bradley Gatekeeper cigars and Starlight Single Barrel Bourbon offers a luxurious indulgence for both cigar aficionados and bourbon enthusiasts. With the limited availability of just 132 packages, interested buyers are urged to seize this exclusive opportunity soon.