en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Alec Bradley & Starlight Distillery Unveil Exclusive Cigar-Bourbon Pairing

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:12 am EST
Alec Bradley & Starlight Distillery Unveil Exclusive Cigar-Bourbon Pairing

In a novel synergy between cigar artistry and spirit craftsmanship, Alec Bradley and Starlight Distillery have unveiled an exclusive pairing: the Alec Bradley Gatekeeper cigars and Starlight Single Barrel Bourbon Finished in Vino de Naranja Casks. This unique collaboration forms the third chapter of the ‘Uncut Series’, a limited-edition offering that combines the heritage and expertise of cigar makers Alec and Bradley Rubin with the distilling mastery of Christian Huber. Just 132 sets of this exquisite pairing are available, promising an indulgent sensory experience for cigar and bourbon connoisseurs.

Unveiling the ‘Uncut Series’

A joint venture of cigar legacy Alec Bradley and Starlight Distillery, the ‘Uncut Series’ is the brainchild of seventh-generation master distiller Christian Huber and Alec and Bradley Rubin. The series presents a carefully curated selection of Alec Bradley Gatekeeper cigars and Starlight Single Barrel Bourbon Finished in Vino de Naranja Casks. Only 132 packages, each containing four cigars and a 750 mL bottle of the bourbon, are available for purchase exclusively at Bourbon Outfitter, priced at $99.99 each.

A Confluence of Flavors

The selection process for the bourbon was meticulous and thoughtful, aimed at discovering a barrel that harmonized with the orange notes of Vino de Naranja, a fortified Spanish wine. The final choice, a bourbon aged for five and a half years, carries a proof of 112.1 or 56% ABV. It presents a unique flavor profile, intertwining notes of orange zest, warm cinnamon buns, and milk chocolate. This intricate tapestry of flavors is designed to augment the sensory experience of the Alec Bradley Gatekeeper cigars, resulting in a memorable fusion of aromas and tastes.

Extending the New Year Celebration

Launched on January 2nd, 2024, the pairing is seen as a sophisticated extension of the new year celebration. The exceptional combination of Alec Bradley Gatekeeper cigars and Starlight Single Barrel Bourbon offers a luxurious indulgence for both cigar aficionados and bourbon enthusiasts. With the limited availability of just 132 packages, interested buyers are urged to seize this exclusive opportunity soon.

0
Business Food Lifestyle
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

No Takers for Halil Okovic's Stake Offer in PTG Gorazde

By Israel Ojoko

EnterprisingYou to Ignite Entrepreneurial Spirit with 'Launchpad' Event in Bury

By Rafia Tasleem

EU Sanctions Russia's Largest Diamond Producer Alrosa Amid Escalating Tensions

By Shivani Chauhan

ORIT Proposes Merger with AERI to Create £1.6 Billion Renewable Energy Portfolio

By BNN Correspondents

Crackdown on Flour Hoarders: Tank District Administration Enforces Fai ...
@Business · 1 min
Crackdown on Flour Hoarders: Tank District Administration Enforces Fai ...
heart comment 0
Indian Spirits Industry Braces for Flat Growth in 2024 Amid Challenges and Opportunities

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Spirits Industry Braces for Flat Growth in 2024 Amid Challenges and Opportunities
Bank of Maharashtra Cuts Home Loan Interest Rates to Foster Customer Satisfaction

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bank of Maharashtra Cuts Home Loan Interest Rates to Foster Customer Satisfaction
Nigerian Banks Initiate Recovery of COVID-19 Relief Loans

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Banks Initiate Recovery of COVID-19 Relief Loans
Roscoes Coffee to Brew a New Chapter in Yakima

By Waqas Arain

Roscoes Coffee to Brew a New Chapter in Yakima
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Appeals Against Disqualification from Maine Presidential Ballot
16 seconds
Trump Appeals Against Disqualification from Maine Presidential Ballot
Israeli Ministers Back 'Voluntary Emigration' of Palestinians Amid US Condemnation
18 seconds
Israeli Ministers Back 'Voluntary Emigration' of Palestinians Amid US Condemnation
Former Selangor FC Goalkeeper, Jamsari Sabian, Forced to Sell Medals Amidst Unpaid Salaries
26 seconds
Former Selangor FC Goalkeeper, Jamsari Sabian, Forced to Sell Medals Amidst Unpaid Salaries
ABC Juice: A New Health Trend of 2023
1 min
ABC Juice: A New Health Trend of 2023
Daily News Reveals All-Star Boys Golf Team for Fall 2023
1 min
Daily News Reveals All-Star Boys Golf Team for Fall 2023
'Duke Shots': The Key to Duke Blue Devils' Basketball Success
1 min
'Duke Shots': The Key to Duke Blue Devils' Basketball Success
NJAC Division Play Resumes: Spotlight on Morris/Sussex Girls Basketball
1 min
NJAC Division Play Resumes: Spotlight on Morris/Sussex Girls Basketball
PRASHO: A New Beacon in Public Health Launched in Hyderabad
2 mins
PRASHO: A New Beacon in Public Health Launched in Hyderabad
David Wagner Critiques Luxembourg's New Government Policies
2 mins
David Wagner Critiques Luxembourg's New Government Policies
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app