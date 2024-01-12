Aldi’s Whiskys Make a Mark at the Scotch Whisky Masters, Delivering Quality at Affordable Prices

In an industry where price tags often reflect status, Aldi’s collection of whiskys has stirred the pot, showcasing that exceptional quality can indeed be affordable. Their remarkable achievement at the Spirits Business Scotch Whisky Masters, an esteemed annual competition, is a testament to this. The supermarket’s whiskys were not only recognized but also awarded top honors, competing with labels priced up to seventeen times higher.

A Triumph for Aldi’s Whisky Range

The Glen Marnoch Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky, retailing at a modest £17.49, clinched a gold medal. The judges lauded its complexity and value, outperforming the pricier Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve. The economical Glen Marnoch Highland, priced at £15.49, received a silver medal. This delightful blend of whiskies from the Scottish Highlands and Lowlands has also earned its stripes.

Highland Black: Affordable Excellence

The Highland Black 8-Year-Old Whisky, one of Aldi’s most affordable offerings at £12.99, secured a silver medal. This achievement is particularly notable as it triumphed over the premium whisky brand Cutty Sark Original, securing the top spot.

Five Medals for Aldi

In total, Aldi was awarded five medals for its whiskys, including Glen Marnoch Speyside, Glen Marnoch Highland, Glen Marnoch Islay, Highland Earl, and Highland Black. This collective accolade further reinforces the notion that great value does not necessarily command a high price tag.