en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Aldi Slashes Prices of Quality Street Chocolate Tubs by 33% to Clear Post-Holiday Stock

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:16 am EST
Aldi Slashes Prices of Quality Street Chocolate Tubs by 33% to Clear Post-Holiday Stock

Quality Street chocolate tubs are getting a significant price cut at Aldi, as the supermarket giant seeks to clear excess stock following the holiday season. Prices have been slashed by 33%, from £4.50 down to £2.99, making this the most substantial discount on festive chocolate tubs this year. However, availability is limited to in-store purchases and may vary depending on location.

Clearance Sales and Chocolate Inflation

Post-holiday discounting is a common strategy among supermarkets to clear inventory. Asda is also offering a reduction on similar chocolate tubs, pricing them at £2.25. This offer, too, may vary by store. Customers are encouraged to compare prices using online tools like Google’s shopping feature or Trolley.co.uk. Deals can also be found on sites like Hot UK Deals or LatestDeals.co.uk.

In the context of these discounts, it is important to note that a recent report from Which? revealed that the inflation rate on chocolate has surged to 15.3% over the past year, driven by the rising costs of ingredients like cocoa and sugar along with supply issues. This is markedly higher than the general supermarket food and drink inflation rate of 8.3%. However, the Which? report does not account for loyalty prices or special offers.

Other Chocolate Deals and New Releases

Asda is also offering reduced chocolate products, including Aero bars and luxury chocolate caramel slabs, with prices starting from 45p. The supermarket is currently selling the KitKat Caramel Cookie Collision Incredible Egg for £10, which includes a caramel-flavoured chocolate egg with real cookie pieces, two KitKat Chunky Caramel bars, and a bag of KitKat Cookie Dough Mini Eggs. This product is already generating buzz on social media, with many customers claiming it to be the best Easter egg.

0
Business Food
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Insurance Times Reflects on 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Challenges, and Optimism

By BNN Correspondents

A Year-end Review of Dividend-Paying Stocks: Triumphs, Trials, and Trends

By Dil Bar Irshad

Prescott Gateway Mall Rebranded and Revitalized as Pine Ridge Marketplace

By Muhammad Jawad

Suze Orman's Approach: Small Steps to Financial Stability

By BNN Correspondents

Lancaster Resources Inc. Announces Spin-Off Agreement with Nelson Lake ...
@Business · 3 mins
Lancaster Resources Inc. Announces Spin-Off Agreement with Nelson Lake ...
heart comment 0
Oman’s Ministry Partners with Mirbat-Sadah for Sustainable Heritage Management

By Hadeel Hashem

Oman's Ministry Partners with Mirbat-Sadah for Sustainable Heritage Management
TDCX Inc. Founder Proposes Buyout of Outstanding Shares: A Potential Game Changer

By Sakchi Khandelwal

TDCX Inc. Founder Proposes Buyout of Outstanding Shares: A Potential Game Changer
American Express Embraces Change: A Look at 2024 with Monique Herena

By Dil Bar Irshad

American Express Embraces Change: A Look at 2024 with Monique Herena
Mall Walkers Disrupted by New Opening Hours at Fairfield Commons

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mall Walkers Disrupted by New Opening Hours at Fairfield Commons
Latest Headlines
World News
Teen Swimmer's Case Highlights SafeSport's Challenges
32 seconds
Teen Swimmer's Case Highlights SafeSport's Challenges
Rezet Technologies Inc. Honored at CES 2024 for Innovative Mattress Topper
43 seconds
Rezet Technologies Inc. Honored at CES 2024 for Innovative Mattress Topper
PM Narendra Modi's Roadshow Marks Unofficial Start to BJP's Lok Sabha Campaign in Kerala
48 seconds
PM Narendra Modi's Roadshow Marks Unofficial Start to BJP's Lok Sabha Campaign in Kerala
Somerville Times Welcomes 2024: Community Updates and Future Plans
50 seconds
Somerville Times Welcomes 2024: Community Updates and Future Plans
Through the Lens of Haiyun Jiang: A Year in American Politics
1 min
Through the Lens of Haiyun Jiang: A Year in American Politics
Somerville Community Demands Ceasefire in Gaza, Calls for End to Israeli Military Funding
2 mins
Somerville Community Demands Ceasefire in Gaza, Calls for End to Israeli Military Funding
Alzheon Advances Alzheimer's Treatment, ALZ-801 Nears Completion of Phase 3 Trial
2 mins
Alzheon Advances Alzheimer's Treatment, ALZ-801 Nears Completion of Phase 3 Trial
Age-ility Classes: Circus Skills for the Elderly Foster Well-being and Social Connections
2 mins
Age-ility Classes: Circus Skills for the Elderly Foster Well-being and Social Connections
Midwife Welcomes 2024 with Surprise Early Birth
2 mins
Midwife Welcomes 2024 with Surprise Early Birth
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
25 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
26 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app