Aldi Slashes Prices of Quality Street Chocolate Tubs by 33% to Clear Post-Holiday Stock

Quality Street chocolate tubs are getting a significant price cut at Aldi, as the supermarket giant seeks to clear excess stock following the holiday season. Prices have been slashed by 33%, from £4.50 down to £2.99, making this the most substantial discount on festive chocolate tubs this year. However, availability is limited to in-store purchases and may vary depending on location.

Clearance Sales and Chocolate Inflation

Post-holiday discounting is a common strategy among supermarkets to clear inventory. Asda is also offering a reduction on similar chocolate tubs, pricing them at £2.25. This offer, too, may vary by store. Customers are encouraged to compare prices using online tools like Google’s shopping feature or Trolley.co.uk. Deals can also be found on sites like Hot UK Deals or LatestDeals.co.uk.

In the context of these discounts, it is important to note that a recent report from Which? revealed that the inflation rate on chocolate has surged to 15.3% over the past year, driven by the rising costs of ingredients like cocoa and sugar along with supply issues. This is markedly higher than the general supermarket food and drink inflation rate of 8.3%. However, the Which? report does not account for loyalty prices or special offers.

Other Chocolate Deals and New Releases

Asda is also offering reduced chocolate products, including Aero bars and luxury chocolate caramel slabs, with prices starting from 45p. The supermarket is currently selling the KitKat Caramel Cookie Collision Incredible Egg for £10, which includes a caramel-flavoured chocolate egg with real cookie pieces, two KitKat Chunky Caramel bars, and a bag of KitKat Cookie Dough Mini Eggs. This product is already generating buzz on social media, with many customers claiming it to be the best Easter egg.