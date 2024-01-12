en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Air Fryers Revolutionize Breakfast: Insights from Professional Chefs

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:35 am EST
Air Fryers Revolutionize Breakfast: Insights from Professional Chefs

Cooking breakfast with an air fryer has been endorsed by professional chefs as a healthier, cleaner, and more convenient method. In a recent interview with Business Insider, several culinary experts, including the renowned Blue Jean Chef, Meredith Laurence, praised the use of air fryers for various breakfast delicacies.

Crispier Bacon and Customizable Mini Egg Frittatas

Air fryers offer a unique way to cook bacon, reducing splatter and achieving a crispier texture, according to Laurence. She also heralded the benefits of air-fryer mini egg frittatas, which can be customized with a variety of toppings and cooked in cupcake papers. These bite-sized delights provide a quick and healthy start to your day.

Portable Breakfast and Kid-friendly Options

For those seeking a portable breakfast option, air-fried breakfast burritos came highly recommended. By omitting wet ingredients before cooking, the burritos avoid sogginess and offer a flavorful, transportable meal. Another suggestion was french-toast sticks, which can be a hit with kids. These sticks are made by coating bread in egg mixture and cereal flakes before air frying, resulting in a sweet and crunchy breakfast treat.

Sweet Breakfast Treats and Savory Delights

Cinnamon rolls, another sweet breakfast treat, can be baked in an air fryer after rolling dough with cinnamon sugar, and glaze or frosting can be added post-baking. Home fries, seasoned potato chunks, offer a savory contrast and can be cooked in the air fryer for added flavor and texture. Other dishes such as eggs in a basket, breakfast sausages, and sweet-potato fries can also benefit from air frying, with less fat and grease involved.

Unique Breakfast Twists and Sweet Tooth Indulgences

For those with a sweet tooth, homemade doughnuts can be air-fried using shaped canned biscuit dough, and glazed after cooling, offering a healthier alternative to traditional fried doughnuts. Lastly, for a unique breakfast twist, air-fried egg rolls filled with scrambled eggs and other ingredients offer a quick and portable meal, perfect for those on the go.

The air fryer revolutionizes breakfast cooking, combining convenience, health benefits, and culinary creativity. Whether you’re looking for a quick and portable breakfast or experimenting with unique twists on traditional dishes, the air fryer has something to offer.

0
Food
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
13 mins ago
National Undhiyu Day: A Celebration of India's Culinary Heritage
Every year on January 14th, the culinary heartbeat of India throbs a little more vibrantly, marking the celebration of National Undhiyu Day. This day is dedicated to honoring a prized Gujarati dish, undhiyu, a symbol of festivity and community. Known for its unique cooking method and enticing flavors, undhiyu is a gastronomic gem that speaks
National Undhiyu Day: A Celebration of India's Culinary Heritage
Shake Shack Hong Kong Rekindles Hot Honey Menu for Lunar New Year
3 hours ago
Shake Shack Hong Kong Rekindles Hot Honey Menu for Lunar New Year
Anas Saba: Unveiling Nashville's Culinary Diversity through 'Hidden Gems'
4 hours ago
Anas Saba: Unveiling Nashville's Culinary Diversity through 'Hidden Gems'
PAI Partners Evaluating Options for its $10bn Joint Venture with Nestle
26 mins ago
PAI Partners Evaluating Options for its $10bn Joint Venture with Nestle
TikTok Food Critic Keith Lee Abandons Bay Area Tour Amid Safety Concerns and Subpar Local Cuisine
1 hour ago
TikTok Food Critic Keith Lee Abandons Bay Area Tour Amid Safety Concerns and Subpar Local Cuisine
Jollibee Debuts First Michigan Location Amid Traditional Celebrations
1 hour ago
Jollibee Debuts First Michigan Location Amid Traditional Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
Teeger Stripped of Captaincy: A Tale of Politics and Cricket
45 seconds
Teeger Stripped of Captaincy: A Tale of Politics and Cricket
Malvern Winter Classic Returns: High School Hockey Event Makes a Comeback
1 min
Malvern Winter Classic Returns: High School Hockey Event Makes a Comeback
Charlotte Hornets' Spectrum Center Set for Major Renovation by 2025-26 NBA Season
3 mins
Charlotte Hornets' Spectrum Center Set for Major Renovation by 2025-26 NBA Season
Living with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy: Cathy Gleisberg's Story of Resilience and Faith
4 mins
Living with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy: Cathy Gleisberg's Story of Resilience and Faith
Underdog Steelers Poised for Unexpected Victory over Bills
6 mins
Underdog Steelers Poised for Unexpected Victory over Bills
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
6 mins
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
6 mins
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
Boston University Study Highlights Malnutrition's Role in Tuberculosis Incidence
7 mins
Boston University Study Highlights Malnutrition's Role in Tuberculosis Incidence
Overdose Prevention Centres: A Life-Saving Solution
10 mins
Overdose Prevention Centres: A Life-Saving Solution
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app