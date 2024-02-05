Air France Partners With Chef Dominique Crenn to Elevate Inflight Dining

In an unprecedented move that highlights its commitment to gastronomical excellence, Air France has announced a collaboration with three-star Michelin chef, Dominique Crenn. The partnership aims to introduce new menus in the airline's Business and La Premiere cabins, offering passengers a taste of innovative and flavorful French cuisine that emphasizes local and seasonal produce.

Crenn's Culinary Magic Takes Flight

The Air France menus will feature twelve original dishes, carefully crafted by Dominique Crenn herself. The selection will include two signature dishes that will be rotated monthly in each cabin, thereby ensuring a diverse and ever-changing culinary experience for the passengers. In an acknowledgement of the varied dietary preferences of its passengers, the airline will also include fish and vegetarian options in its menu.

Bound for American Shores

The new menus are slated to be offered on Air France flights to various American destinations, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, San Francisco, and Seattle. The gradual rollout is expected to extend to all 17 U.S. cities served by Air France, thereby amplifying the reach of Crenn's culinary genius.

Enhancing Inflight Dining

This collaboration with Dominique Crenn is a part of Air France's ongoing initiative to partner with Michelin-starred chefs and provide exceptional inflight dining experiences. Crenn, who is renowned for her restaurant Atelier Crenn in San Francisco, is the only woman in the United States to hold three Michelin stars. Her association with Air France is expected to significantly enhance the airline's premium cabin offerings and reiterate its commitment to culinary excellence.